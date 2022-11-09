CHINA Town Hall in Atlanta

Hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, CHINA Town Hall connects Americans with leading China experts to discuss the implications of China’s rise on U.S.-China relations. The Carter Center, China Research Center of Atlanta, and East Asia Collective at Emory University have partnered with the National Committee to bring this national conversation to the Atlanta and Georgia communities.

Following a conversation hosted by the National Committee with this year’s featured speaker, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, China, and Singapore, Jon M. Huntsman Jr., the Carter Center’s Senior Advisor on China, Dr. Yawei Liu, will host a conversation with Dr. Dawn Murphy on whether the U.S. and China can cooperate in the Global South.

Dr. Murphy is an Associate Professor of National Security Strategy at the US National War College, where she specializes in Chinese foreign policy and domestic politics, US-China relations, and international relations. Her research analyzes China’s interests and behavior as a rising global power towards the existing international order. Dr. Murphy examines China’s relations with the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa in her book China’s Rise in the Global South: The Middle East, Africa, and Beijing’s Alternative World Order.