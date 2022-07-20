Previous
Next

Welcome to the U.S.-China Perception Monitor. Be sure to check out some of our original research and content on public opinion about U.S.-China relations.

Published by The Carter Center China Focus

Commentaries & Analysis

Interviews

Blog & Recent News

Previewing Secretary Blinken’s Address on China Policy

/

On May 5, 2022 Secretary of State Antony Blinken was supposed to deliver a speech on US-China relations, but this speech has been rescheduled following Blinken testing positive for COVID-19. What will feature in Blinken’s speech? Why do we care about it? What is it expected to convey to Americans

Read More »

China View Newsletter

Mailing List

Newsletter

Follow Us

Follow us on Twitter