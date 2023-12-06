Interview with Max Baucus and Nell Calloway: China-U.S. Relations after Summit Meeting in San Francisco

Nell Calloway

What kind of person was General Chennault?

Nell Calloway: He was a very determined person. One of the things that I always admired about him was he never accepted “no” for an answer. He saw his very first airplane fly in 1910, only seven years after the first airplane ever flew. When he applied for flight training, he thought, “That’s something I really want to do.” In 1917, when World War I started, he joined the military and applied for flight training. But they told him, “You do not possess the necessary qualifications to be an aviator.” He was actually turned down three times. It wasn’t until his fourth try that he was accepted to even do flight training.

I love to tell kids that story because I’m like, if you really believe that you want to do something bad enough, you don’t give up. You keep trying. He studied aviation and when he got his wings, he knew that there had to be a better way to do combat with airplanes – better than what they did in World War I. He wrote a book about tactical pursuit, but he also formed an aerobatic act called Three Men on the Flying Trapeze. They used flight formations, and he said it wasn’t just a stunt like we see in air shows now. He was trying to figure out ways to have planes fly in formation and do Immelmann loops to turn around and fly back.

In his training when he finally was commander of the Flying Tigers, he taught them to always fly in pairs. Shoot, break away, turn around, and come back. Don’t ever stay there and don’t ever be alone because then that another plane will follow you. He was a determined person when he set his mind to something, but he also didn’t mind putting work into his studies.

How did his leadership of the Flying Tigers earn him respect in China?

Nell Calloway: He was a teacher by training. When he graduated from college, he graduated with a teaching certificate. I think that that helped him a lot.

And when he was a very young boy, only eight years old, his mother died. I think that was a very difficult time for him. Back then parents let kids do more than they do now. Sometimes even at nine or ten years old, he went off into the woods and spend two days there by himself. He would try to hunt or fish to find something to eat. He depended upon himself – he could do anything he wanted to do if he was determined and put his mind to it. He had a sense of survival. That would really help him later on.

Then when the men came, because of his teaching abilities, he was able to be a good instructor. When the Flying Tigers first started arriving in China, because the planes were so few – they only had 100 – he couldn’t risk them being damaged. He made them go through at least 40 hours of classroom instruction before he ever let them fly an airplane. That was hard for them because all of them were pilots, and they thought, “Well, we already know how to fly airplanes. We don’t need that.” But he insisted on that training.

What other things did General Chennault do to promote positive China-U.S. relations after World War II?

Nell Calloway: Well, that gets a little bit controversial. He started an airline which he’s never been given credit for because he was helping the Chinese Nationalist Party at the same time. He started this airline that actually saved millions of Chinese lives. Like I said, he’s never been given credit for that. It was one of the very first civilian airlines in China.

In southern China, the Japanese had destroyed everything in the villages. They killed all the animals and destroyed the crops. The Chinese villagers had no way to replenish the crops. The airline that General Chennault started was called the Civil Air Transport or CAT. It would be half-filled with passengers in the front, and the back half of the airplane would hold animals and agricultural products. He would take those into the villages so that they could start replenishing their crops and have animals like goats for milk. He did a lot after the war to try to help the Chinese people.

President Xi said that the Chinese people have not forgotten the Flying Tigers and the friendship between the Chinese and American people who helped each other during the war. How do you think this history of the Flying Tigers helping the Chinese people will stabilize Sino-American relations in today’s turbulent times?

Nell Calloway: My grandfather wrote in the last sentence of his book, “It is my fondest hope that the sign of the Flying Tiger will remain aloft just as long as it is needed on both shores of the Pacific to show two great peoples working toward a common goal in war and peace.”

I had a reporter from Taiwan ask me, “I want to know, how can you justify going to Taiwan after you’ve been to mainland China so many times?” I told her, “I’m glad you asked me that question.” Because what everybody needs to remember is my grandfather went to China in 1937 and he saw what the Japanese were doing to the Chinese people. The Japanese were bombing the Communists and the Nationalists, and eventually the Japanese bombed the United States. If we had not all banded together, then our world would be very different today.

It’s important to know what we accomplished. Because before the war, China and the United States were not friends. If you compare it to a situation like we have today, we were supplying Japan with the oil and copper to let them do what they were doing to the Chinese people. We had to change all of that to defeat the Japanese. My grandfather understood very, very early on that Japan would not stop with China, that eventually Japan would come after the United States. That’s what I said, he loved both countries and he was willing to give his life for both.

If you look at the messages from Chinese netizens on the U.S. Embassy’s Weibo account, you’ll find a lot of tough words. They seldom mention the deep friendship between Chinese and American soldiers and civilians during World War II. What do you think of this phenomenon?

Nell Calloway: I think tough arguments should only be between politicians. Our countries rule through power and strength. If politicians aren’t strong and tough, that makes them look weak, and they’re afraid that the other country will take advantage of that weakness.

However, what we need consider what we can do on a people to people exchange. The people aren’t like that at all. I was in China a few weeks ago, and I wanted to reach out to every Chinese person I saw. I wanted to shake their hands and speak to them. Because I wanted them to realize that as Americans, we still want to be their friends. They were so responsive to the group that we had over there. I mean, they were just incredibly kind and appreciative of my grandfather and the Flying Tigers. They knew their history.

The news media is a problem, in my opinion, on both sides. They like to report the bad because they think it’s what people want to hear. I think if they started reporting good news, it would be very different. I think they would pick up a lot more readers. You can’t believe what you hear in the news. All you can believe is what you experience yourself.

In the 2023 summit between President Xi and President Biden, President Xi described the China-U.S. relationship as one between partner, but President Biden framed the China-U.S. relationship as one between competitors. What do you think of those two different statements?

Nell Calloway: Well, I think they both can be true. I think we are competitors in certain areas, but I also think we’re partners in certain areas. I think President Xi and President Biden realize we’re the number one, number two superpower. We have a responsibility to be partners and to take that very seriously. But in world market, we are also competitors.

I’ve interviewed a lot of veterans myself because we do that at the museum. We are partnered with the Library of Congress in Washington D.C, so I videotape their stories and we send it to Washington. The common theme they bring up is how we fought together like brothers. We should think about ourselves being united as a family during World War II and what we were able to overcome and accomplish together. Families don’t always get along, but they always have that common bond. If we remember our history, that we have that common bond, that’ll help us overcome some of the problems and issues that we have now.