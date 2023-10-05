Why Polarization Won’t Stop Washington’s New Bipartisan Consensus on China

We find that the boom in China tweets occurred largely in response to a set of developments during 2017 and 2018 that increased Americans’ threat perception of China. It was in that two-year period that a confluence of several events and trends created a strong impression that the PRC had become a near-peer competitor of the United States and that it sought to challenge American global predominance. The U.S. legislators’ social media posts referenced:

New reports showing that China was engaged in “massive theft of American IP,” far outstripping any other country.

New evidence that China can challenge the United States in cutting-edge technologies and in setting related global standards, such as 5G.

The launch of the U.S.-China trade war, in which long-standing complaints about China’s trade practices boiled over into a major conflict.

New cases of PRC economic coercion against U.S. allies and the PRC beginning to practice “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

Around 2017, the PRC seemed to shift to a geopolitical strategy of “global expansion” that is more challenging to U.S. hegemony, as Rush Doshi has argued.

The nature of the PRC’s mass human rights abuses in Xinjiang came to light, sending shockwaves around the world. The mass detentions also drew attention to China’s high-tech surveillance state.

The People’s Liberation Army established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti in 2017.

Many senators’ social media messages reference these and other notable developments and connect them to a broader conclusion that the PRC is a dangerous rival. In their public-facing comments, senators demonstrate a new understanding that the PRC challenges the United States economically, geopolitically, technologically, militarily, and ideologically through its rejection of Western-style democracy and human rights.

Lawmakers have also laid out this new understanding of the PRC’s intentions and capabilities in legislation. For example, Section 3002, the “findings” of the bipartisan U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 begins: “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is leveraging its political, diplomatic, economic, military, technological, and ideological power to become a strategic, near-peer, global competitor of the United States. The policies increasingly pursued by the PRC in these domains are contrary to the interests and values of the United States, its partners, and much of the rest of the world.”

The events of 2017–2018 also shifted ordinary Americans’ views on China. Polling by the Pew Research Center shows that a substantial shift toward more negative perceptions of China began in 2018 and has continued in recent years. In 2021, a different study asked Americans to give their views on China in short statements. The results showed that China’s challenge to U.S. global leadership is an important theme in their negative views of the PRC, and that negative views are based on Americans’ perception of a wide range of actions Beijing has taken home and abroad.

President Donald Trump is often cited as having brought strongly anti-China positions into the American mainstream. During his 2016 campaign, Trump accused the PRC of taking advantage of the United States economically, using heated language such as “we can’t allow China to rape our country.” He certainly “disrupted a long-standing bipartisan consensus on U.S. policy toward China, which [he] viewed as overly timid,” as commentators note.

However, Trump should not be seen as the primary driver of the new China consensus. The new China consensus took hold only several years into the Trump administration, and also included Democrats who were vociferously opposing Trump on most policies. Moreover, Trump heavily focused on certain issues—for example, lambasting China’s trade practices while ignoring other issues such as human rights. But the new China consensus arrived in response to a wide range of developments, including many actions the PRC took after Trump was already in office. Nor is it fair to say that China’s more assertive behaviors globally result from Trump having launched a trade war.

Some scholars point to human rights abuses in Xinjiang as “a well-timed independent variable—the factor most likely to have turned opinion…against Beijing.” Yet, the issue should be understood in the broader pattern of developments during 2017–2018. The abuses in Xinjiang were troubling in Washington not only in themselves but also because of what they signaled about the PRC’s sense of impunity and the model of governance it might seek to export around the world. Later events, such as China’s harsh suppression of protests in Hong Kong throughout 2019 and U.S.-China mutual recriminations over COVID-19, also contributed to negative perceptions of the PRC but were not critical to the emergence of the new China consensus.

Foreign Threat and Bipartisanship: A Theory

Why might this consensus have come about? That external threat leads to enhanced domestic cohesion is a common, long-standing finding not only in international relations but across the social sciences. However, rarely do international relations scholars attempt to explain why only some external threats are able to overcome polarization. Our study on China raises the larger question of why only some foreign threats to the United States have been met with substantive bipartisan legislation.

During the Cold War, the Soviet threat inspired strong, though far from perfect, bipartisan cooperation in Washington. The Vietnam War was, of course, highly divisive, yet on many aspects of competition with communism, the two parties were able to make domestic polarization “stop at the water’s edge.” The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks produced another bipartisan moment, as well as a rally-‘round-the-flag effect for President George W. Bush. Since last year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to bipartisan support for large-scale assistance to Ukraine, even as some prominent right-wing commentators challenge this consensus.

In other cases, however, America’s intensifying polarization has led to partisan division on issues of foreign policy and defense—for example, Iran. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (also known as the Iran deal) negotiated under the Obama administration in 2015 has since faced nearly unanimous Republican opposition.Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement after coming into office. Since then, no bills demanding substantive action on Iran have won even 10 percent bipartisan support, excluding bills that address security threats posed by multiple countries (often China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia as a group).

To explain this variation, we hypothesize that bipartisanship is more likely to emerge when a foreign adversary challenges not only American security but also American global predominance, whether in military, economic, or ideological terms. The Soviet Union, of course, posed such a challenge during the Cold War. After September 11, Islamist terrorism also did so, albeit quite differently; terrorist movements challenged the U.S.-led international order ideologically and sought to coerce the United States into withdrawing its influence from the Islamic world.

Now, the PRC is widely seen by U.S. legislators as a near-peer competitor and an across-the-board challenger to U.S. global predominance. Iran and North Korea are also seen as foreign adversaries of the United States and have posed threats to U.S. security in recent years, but do not rise to the level of challenging its hegemony. This is not simply a matter of small states versus large states. In the mid-2010s, China was, of course, seen as posing security challenges to the U.S. in different areas, but there was not yet a clear consensus on its global ambitions and capabilities. Table 1 shows major foreign adversaries to the United States and whether their challenge was met with a bipartisan response.