Announcing the Winners: 2023 China Focus Essay Contest

The 2023 China Focus Essay Contest is organized by China Focus and is jointly hosted by the Carter Center, the Fudan-UC Center on Contemporary China, the 1990 Institute, and the 21st Century China Center. The contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students and offers two topics:

Topic 1: How has China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) affected the countries involved? Pick a country that China has included in the BRI. Assess the record of China’s relationship with the country. Discuss who benefits from what in this relationship and whether BRI projects are politically, economically, and environmentally sustainable in the country. What are the geopolitical implications of this case?

Topic 2: China and the U.S. share an interest in carbon reduction. Yet both China and the U.S. are now following policies that discriminate against the other’s “green industries.” Are there changes in domestic renewable energy policies which can contribute positively to U.S.-China cooperation and which will result in global carbon reduction?

The Contest received a record number of high-quality submissions from many talented students this year. After careful evaluation by judges drawn from all the organizing institutions, the 1990 Institute Prize was awarded to Katerina Yang and Ann-Alice Tichá and the Jimmy Carter Prize was awarded to Graham Wilmot Revare. The two runners-up are Jessie Yin and Michelle Lai. The 1990 Institute and the Jimmy Carter prize winners will receive an award of $2000 each, and two runners-up will get $1,000 each. Each winning essay demonstrated profound perspectives, insightful examination, and a thorough grasp of the dynamics between the U.S. and China. Congratulations to the winners!

Scroll down to find out more about these exceptional pieces, and click on the titles to read the full essay!