Grand Strategy and National Interests: Analyzing the Underpinnings of Sino-U.S. Strategic Competition

The intensifying strategic competition between the U.S. and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) permeates almost all aspects of world politics. To grasp the underpinnings of Sino-U.S. great power competition, I analyzed a broad sample of Chinese and U.S. foreign policy statements stretching across different policy-making levels and covering different foreign policy actors within both governments in a recent article published in International Politics.

The article reveals important differences in emphasis between the U.S. and China, significant changes over time, and pronounced discrepancies between policy levels and foreign policy actors. Most importantly, it shows that the Chinese government seeks to play a more prominent role internationally, whereas the U.S. government is increasingly concerned about the country’s security and economic standing. In many instances, U.S. and Chinese grand strategies mirror each other. Most recently, the competition between political systems and associated values has gained traction, first on the Chinese side, then the U.S. While there is more divergence between policy levels in the U.S., there are still discrepancies between the strategic and policy planning level in the PRC’s highly centralized authoritarian system. Moreover, in the U.S., disagreements between foreign policy actors have centered around promoting the country’s values internationally. However, in China, most differences appeared regarding territorial defense.

To identify the different components of a country’s national interest, I link Donald E. Nuechterlein‘s influential conception of the national interest to recent empirical investigations into China’s national interests. First, defending its territory, political system, and citizens are in a country’s interest (in Figure 1 below, this is expressed as ‘Def’). Nuechterlein describes ‘defence interests’ as ‘the protection of the nation-state and its citizens against the threat of physical violence directed from another state and/or externally inspired threat to its system of government’. Second, expanding its external economic relations is in a country’s interest (‘Econ’). Nuechterlein describes economic interests as ‘the enhancement of the nation-state’s well-being in relations with other states’. Third, leading global governance is also in a country’s interest (‘Gov’). Under ‘world order,’ Nuechterlein discusses the ‘maintenance of a political and economic system in which the nation-state may feel secure, and its citizens and commerce may operate peacefully outside its borders’. Fourth, like the third, promoting its values is also in a country’s interest (‘Val’). For Nuechterlein, ideological interests refer to ‘the protection and furtherance of a set of values which the people of a nation-state share and believe to be universally good’. Reviews of the literature on China’s foreign policy suggest that Nuechterlein overlooks regional order and the provision of global public goods. Hence, I added two additional components to my conceptualization: Fifth, that it is in a country’s interest to establish itself as the leading power in the region (Reg) it is situated in. Sixth, I consider offering global public goods (‘Publ’) also as in a country’s interest.

In the paper, through quantitative computer-assisted content analysis, I compare official foreign policy statements from the U.S. and China, including strategic guidelines, policy papers, and speeches in front of international and domestic audiences. I distinguish the strategic from the policy planning level. Outlining broad and long-term directions, foreign policy statements at the strategic level are the most authoritative. In the Chinese context, this applies to the Political Work Report to Party Congress and other statements by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary or State President. In the U.S., this applies to statements from the President and the National Security Strategy. Statements on the policy planning level describe more focused communication related to a particular context. This level covers speeches by ministers or cabinet members tasked with foreign policy issues and policy papers on specific topics. In the Chinese context, the policy planning level covers speeches by the Premier and Foreign Minister and policy papers issued by the State Council Information Office (SCIO). In the U.S., this level covers the Vice President and the Secretaries of State and Defense. The timeframe of this research starts right after the global financial crisis of 2008 and ends after the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2022.

Differences in emphasis in the construction of the national interest

The Chinese and U.S. governments emphasize different aspects when they construct their countries’ national interest. Most importantly, the U.S. government emphasizes the components of the national interest defend the territory, political system, and citizens and expand economic relations, while the Chinese government puts much more emphasis on offer global public goods and lead global governance, as Fig. 1 illustrates. While both governments put roughly the same limited emphasis on promote the country’s values, the Chinese government emphasizes control the region slightly more than the U.S. For both, it is the least prominent component of the construction of the national interest.