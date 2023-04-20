Understanding Legislative Trends: The 117th U.S. Congress on U.S.-China Relations

The 117th Congress of the United States (2021–2022) ended on January 3, 2023. Unusual occurrences like the Capitol Hill attack on January 6, President Donald Trump’s second impeachment, and the passage of significant pieces of legislation like the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 reflect the character of this Congress and provide context for understanding China-related legislation.

The legislative activism involving China that started during the Trump years continued with the 117th Congressional session; attempts to decouple the relationship between the top two world economies accelerated and more China-related bills and resolutions were proposed and passed. This analysis will assess the impact of the 117th Congress on U.S.-China relations. I argue that Congressional hawks have successfully turned the tides, contributing greatly to the new direction of bilateral relations. Domestic politics and unforeseen events such as the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in the rapid deterioration of U.S.-China relations. Thus, the relevant questions are: Is the Democratic-controlled Congress and White House steering the bilateral relationship in a new direction, given the strong pressure from Republican legislators to push for decoupling? In Congress, who are the key figures of the political opposition to China? How did the China hawks in Congress and the administration shape laws and policy toward China?

The Tide Has Turned

Without question, congressional activism against China has grown in recent years.[1] Anti-China sentiments documented by a recent study show that China is by far the top country featured in “foreign affairs” Tweets by members of Congress on social media. Starting in 2018, both Democrats and Republicans were equally negative on China. In 2019 and 2020, there were as many tweets about China as the next two most-tweeted about countries, Mexico and Russia, combined. Republican legislators were at the forefront of the negative sentiment; a quarter (25%) of Republicans’ “foreign affairs” tweets concerned China, while the corresponding number was only 7.2% for Democrats. While important, trade issues were the second-most common, whereas the majority of tweets were about security and human rights. While the Republicans highlighted security, the Democrats focused on domestic issues. Both, however, emphasized human rights.

The new Washington consensus to halt engagement with China in favor of opposing Beijing has continued. By way of background, the current antagonistic approach toward Beijing originated during the Obama era. Alarmed by a more assertive China, President Obama pursued his “Pivot to Asia” strategy. In response, Congress moved away from its traditional “episodic and reactive” involvement in U.S.-China policy and adopted a more comprehensive and bipartisan approach toward China. This new consensus continued in the 116th and 117th Congresses.

Several events subsequently accelerated the policy reformulation process in Washington. These include:

China’s rapid rise as a major economic powerhouse, including its ambitious “Made in China 2025” plan to make China dominant in global high-tech manufacturing.

The discovery of what Beijing calls “Uyghur Vocation and Training Centers” in Xinjiang.

The political turmoil in Hong Kong in 2019 and the passage of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (often referred to as the Hong Kong National Security Law).

The COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan at the end of 2019.

These developments led to a sense of crisis among many Washington politicians and think tanks. A wave of anti-China legislative activities soon emerged in the 116th Congress.

Another major trigger of the mood change on Capitol Hill has been China’s increased confidence and proactiveness on the world stage. Under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China has pushed for a more assertive posture in foreign policy, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the New Asian Development Bank, and the construction of several large military bases in the South China Sea. Furthermore, domestically, Xi’s anti-liberal crackdown and strengthening of the Party and State control since 2012 have put him at odds with many Chinese elites as well as Western pro-liberal politicians.

On April 17, 2020, the National Republican Senatorial Committee distributed a 57-page memo to the GOP’s political candidates to address the coronavirus crisis by aggressively attacking China. “The Corona Big Book,” as it was called, asserted that “China caused this pandemic by covering it up, lying, and hoarding the world’s supply of medical equipment” and that “China is not an ally, and they are not just a rival – they are an adversary, and the Chinese Communist Party is our enemy.” The House of Representatives formed a new China Task Force (CFT), which consisted of 15 Republican members and no Democrats. The taskforce characterized China and the Chinese Communist Party as the “greatest national and economic security challenge of this generation” in its final report published in September 2020.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration published its Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China. It characterized China as an “existential threat” to U.S. national security and proposed an all-of-government approach to compete with China. By doing so, it rejected both engagement and containment strategies adopted by previous U.S. governments and adopted a more confrontational and hostile policy toward China. Combined with the leadership of President Donald Trump, this confrontational approach led to a major shift on Capitol Hill about U.S.-China relations.

The “Deluge of Rain” Continues

Longtime China analyst Scott Kennedy noted that, since the 116th Congress, the branch has reasserted its influence on U.S.-China policy. Kennedy anticipated the 117th Congress would bring “a deluge of rain.” The victory of Joe Biden over Donald Trump as the new president and a Democratic-controlled Congress in the 2020 election did not change the overall direction of U.S. policy toward China. In October 2022, the Biden Administration published its National Security Strategy which maintained the Trump administration’s tough stance toward China but sought to establish a safety net to stop the rivalry between the two countries from escalating into a direct conflict.

The new approach is based on investing in the United States to fortify it economically to compete with China, while also pursuing cooperation with China on international issues, such as climate change and environmental protection. The approach also includes fostering closer ties with allies and democracies to counterbalance China’s global influence. The three-pronged approach to China policy under the Biden administration has replaced the previous administrations’ conventional engagement and containment policy.

Congressional Action on China

According to data from Congress.gov, ore China-related bills were introduced in the 117th Congress than ever before. Of the 15,066 bills introduced in total, 681 were China-related, making them 4.5% of the total and 30% more than the previous Congress (n=476). Proposed House and Senate resolutions also saw a 12% increase compared with the previous session. (Chart 1)