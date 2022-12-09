Whither China? What 2023 Means for China and the World.

Join the China Research Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET for a virtual panel discussion on the state of affairs in China following the Communist Party Congress in October and the U.S. midterm elections.

This discussion will be moderated by James Schiffman, associate professor of Communication at Georgia College & State University. Guests include Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China at the Carter Center, Dr. Andrew Wedeman, professor of political science at Georgia State University, and Dr. John Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies at Spelman College.