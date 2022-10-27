Special Event: Professor Jia Qingguo on U.S.-China Relations

The Carter Center China Focus, the China Research Center of Atlanta, and the Department of Political Science at Emory University are pleased to share that Jia Qingguo (贾庆国), Professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University and Payne Distinguished Fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, will speak at Emory University at 4:00 PM on November 28, 2022. A leading political scientist from the People’s Republic of China, Professor Jia received his Ph.D. in political science from Cornell University in 1988. Throughout his distinguished career, he has published extensively on U.S.-China relations and Chinese foreign policy.

Professor Jia will speak about the past, present, and future of U.S.-China relations. His remarks will be followed by a moderated discussion with Professor Holli Semetko (Emory University), Dr. Penelope Prime (China Research Center of Atlanta), and Professor Philip Fei-Ling Wang (Georgia Tech).

This event is in-person and open to the public. To register, please complete the form below. The location of the event will be published shortly.