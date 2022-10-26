How Security Fears Shape Public Views of the US-China Trade War

It may seem intuitive that in the face of growing antagonism and security fears, Americans would become increasingly wary of economic integration with China and supportive of the trade war. This seems to be the view of the Biden administration, which has kept the Trump tariffs in place. This view also finds support in international relations theory: according to a realist theory of “security externalities”, individuals may oppose trade with potential adversaries because these adversaries could use the trade proceeds to boost their militaries. Yet IR theory also suggests an alternative liberal response consistent with “commercial peace” theory: individuals may support economic integration with adversaries as a way of reducing the likelihood of conflict. In other words, as Americans become increasingly concerned that the US and China have entered into a new cold war, they may support trade integration to prevent this war from becoming hot. Indeed, during the original Cold War, the American public consistently supported increased trade with the Soviet Union, with support often increasing along with threat perceptions.

In a recent article, I presented findings from original public opinion surveys that explored how security concerns shape American preferences regarding the trade war, attempting to adjudicate between these two IR theories: do fears of conflict increase protectionist sentiment, consistent with “securities externalities” theory, or do they increase support for tariff removal, consistent with “commercial peace” theory? Over 2000 respondents participated in these surveys exploring the reasons for American support for the trade war and whether Americans with deeper security concerns have become more or less supportive of the trade war over time.

Who supports the trade war, and how has this changed?

The surveys first asked respondents whether they initially supported the trade war, expecting that existing trade preference theories related to expected economic gains, reciprocity concerns, xenophobia/unfavorability, and partisanship should explain initial support. Specifically, I expected that initial support for the trade war should be greater among non-college-educated Trump voters who are highly nationalistic, have unfavorable views of China, and believe that China engages in unfair trade practices. The surveys then asked respondents whether they were more or less supportive of the tariffs today as well as whether respondents perceived the US and China as engaged in a new cold war, a proxy for heightened security concerns. I expected that, although existing trade preference theories should help explain initial trade war support, security concerns should have more explanatory power when it comes to shifting trade war support. Specifically, rising security concerns should correlate with declining trade war support, consistent with commercial peace theory.

Figure 2 shows how various individual-level characteristics and beliefs help to explain initial support for the tariffs (orange bars) and reported changing levels of trade war support (blue bars). For those more familiar with political science research methods, these are based on confidence intervals for marginal effects from regression analysis. Looking first at the orange bars representing correlates of initial support, I found high support among those who think the trade war is good for the economy (economic self-interest); those with unfavorable views of China and high degrees of nationalism (xenophobia); those who believe China engages in unfair trade (reciprocity); and Trump voters (partisanship). But, as expected, these characteristics have less explanatory power when it comes to change in support for the trade war (blue bars). In contrast, identification of a new cold war with China, while positively associated with initial trade war support, has a strong negative correlation with change in trade war support. Additionally, individuals with unfavorable views of China have also become less supportive of the tariffs, possibly because individuals that look on China unfavorably also perceive a higher threat potential. The effects are large: all else equal, identification of a new cold war leads to 15 percent less support for the tariffs today, while unfavorable views of China lead to 18 percent less support.