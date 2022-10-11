Announcing the Winners: 2022 Young Scholars Forum on U.S.-China Relations

On September 27-29, 2022, the Carter Center China Focus hosted the Seventh Annual Young Scholars Forum on U.S.-China Relations. First hosted by the Carter Center and its partners at Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2014, the forum invites young scholars (including doctoral candidates, postdoctoral students, assistant and associate professors, and professionals under the age of 45) to present their research on U.S.-China relations and Chinese foreign policy.

This year’s forum featured papers and presentations from young scholars representing institutions around the world, including Princeton University, Tsinghua University, University of Southern California, Georgia State University, University of San Diego, University of California at Los Angeles and Berkeley, Harvard University, Nanyang Technological University, University of Oxford, Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg, and more. Panels covered a range of critical topics related to the U.S.-China relationship, including public and political opinion, technology and economic statecraft, grand and Indo-Pacific strategy, and global development.

Prior to the conference, each paper went under a rigorous selection process and was reviewed by at least two leading scholars in political science or international relations. The Carter Center’s China Focus is pleased to confer three awards and three honorable mentions for this year’s conference. This year’s award is named after former President Jimmy Carter, who normalized U.S. diplomatic relations with China in 1979. Titled the 2022 Jimmy Carter Award for Best Paper on U.S.-China Relations and Chinese Foreign Policy, each comes with a $1000 USD financial reward for the young scholars’ contributions to the study of what is widely considered to be the most influential bilateral relationship in the world. Honorable mentions received a $500 USD financial reward.

This year’s winners