Chinese Public Opinion on China’s Foreign Aid: Trade-offs or General Discontent?

International development aid is an essential component of economic statecraft. Traditionally a realm dominated by Western developed countries, the landscape of international development aid has broadened in recent years due to the rise of donors among emerging economies in the developing world. The rapid increase of Chinese foreign aid has been particularly noteworthy. The international reactions to this development are well-known, ranging from enthusiastic welcome by many governments in the Global South to serious concerns by Western governments and civil society about the negative economic, social, and environmental consequences of China-funded projects. Nonetheless, there has been little detailed analysis of how the domestic public in China views Chinese foreign aid.

One may suspect the undemocratic nature of the China’s political system would make the government impervious to societal pressure in conducting its foreign policy. However, authoritarian governments are not immune to public pressure. Like democratically elected governments, they also operate under domestic and international political constraints. Even in a one-party political system, the ruling Party is keen to win public support and minimize public opposition. Despite its façade of omnipotence, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is deeply concerned about what the public thinks of its policies. Given the potential for public opinion to constrain Chinese foreign policy, we believe it is important to understand the public attitude toward China’s growing foreign aid.

This is the subject of our study, ‘Public Opinion on Chinese Foreign Aid Policy: Calculated Opposition or General Discontent?’, which was recently published in the Journal of Contemporary China. By analyzing empirical data gathered from a variety of sources, including a well-established online forum, social media sites of two influential media organizations, and multi-year surveys of Beijing residents, our article presents a nuanced picture of what the Chinese public thinks of Chinese foreign aid and tests two popular explanations of public opposition to foreign aid: perceived budgetary trade-offs and more general dissatisfaction with government policies.

Public attitudes toward foreign aid

To the extent people in China have shown an interest in Chinese foreign aid, what do they think of it? We probe this question by studying the content of online comments on the social media sites of Global Times and Caixin, two influential media groups, and by analyzing survey data from a series of opinion polls of Beijing residents from 2007 to 2015.

Global Times is a newspaper group affiliated with the CCP’s mouthpiece, the People’s Daily. As a tabloid newspaper, it takes a populist/nationalist editorial approach and is often more jingoistic than the government’s official position on foreign policy issues. Its readers likely share its nationalistic perspective. In contrast, Caixin is a business publication that primarily reports business and financial stories. Founded by an outspoken investigative journalist, the Economist has described Caixin as ‘the rarest of things in China: a courageous media outlet, pursuing the truth in the face of intimidation.’ The readership of Caixin is likely to be relatively wealthy and well-educated and share its comparatively cosmopolitan perspective. We have chosen these two media organizations to study because they likely represent different corners of the media landscape and because their readers likely represent contrasting social-economic groups. We believe the social media content of these two groups (through their posts on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter) and the reactions by their followers (through their comments on the posts) allow us to gauge a broad range of Chinese public opinion.

Figure 1 shows the patterns of public comments on Caixin’s foreign aid-related posts on Weibo from 2011 to 2018. Negative comments about Chinese foreign aid far exceed positive comments, often exceeding 80% of the total. Moreover, the gap between the two has not narrowed over time. Figure 2 shows the pattern of public comments on Global Times’s foreign aid-related posts on Weibo from 2012 to 2018. Unlike the comments on Caixin’s posts, which have been overwhelmingly negative throughout the period under investigation, the comments on Global Times’s posts are more evenly split. In the beginning, negative comments dominated, but later positive comments increased and surpassed the negative comments before they converged.