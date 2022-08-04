Hu Xijin Is The One Who Harms the Country and Hurts the People

He has also repeatedly expressed that although he is often criticized by the public for these statements, he resigns himself to the fact that it is his duty to do so.

In the case of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Hu Xijin also used Huspeak to imply that he had insider information that the general public was not aware of, including top-secret information, such as the country’s military operation plan.

Such tactics led many to believe that Hu Xijin was leaking information and making harsh statements on behalf of the state and the military for the purpose of deterrence. As a result, when Hu Xijin made predictions about the possible consequences of the Pelosi visit, many people mistakenly thought that he had real insider information about the country’s response package.

But what actually happened? Hu Xijin’s judgments about the international situation are often the exact opposite of reality, and he simply does not look like a so-called source who has access to the core decision-making level.

Before the Russia-Ukraine war, Hu Xijin swore that Russia would not take military action, but it was the West that was creating the rumors. There are countless cases of such face-punching lies but his skin is so thick he does not feel pain at all. And we can think with our toes to know that such top-secret information about the plan of action against Taiwan cannot be disclosed in advance to a big mouth like Hu Xijin.

Even if Hu Xijin could receive some internal information of not too high level when he was in the office, now that he has retired, who would dare to violate organizational discipline and risk their career to reveal information to him? Purely Hu Xijin is simply making himself sound more authoritative than he can deliver.

In fact, as a Chinese citizen or as a media commentator, there is nothing wrong in making suggestions and predictions about national policies, but pretending to have inside information to mislead the public into thinking that the country will start a war is a very bad behavior that has serious negative consequences. It harms the nation and hurts the people.

Scare tactics is unscrupulous and disgusting

Whether it is an international struggle or a diplomatic strategy, it is understandable that sometimes there is a need for harsh words, and sometimes there is a need to make false moves. However, in the current international order, to scare people with harsh words needs to observe ethical and moral principles .

In the case of Russia, even if they had deployed troops and fired shells on Ukrainian soil, Putin would never admit that Russian forces had bombed the hospitals, schools, and home. Attacking civilians in war is barbaric and inhuman. Even if you have done it, you will never admit it–this is the behavior of a rascal who follows rules.

However, Hu Xijin does not follow rules and is unconscionable.

Before Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Hu Xijin made a harsh statement on an overseas social media platform that the PLA could shoot down Pelosi’s plane if necessary. This is a barbaric statement.





