What’s Lost in Translation? Discrepancies in Official Translations of China’s Foreign Policy Statements

There are differences in how prevalent minor, substantive, and differences in degree are based on document type and policy-making level. While substantive and minor differences are equally distributed across all document types, there is significant variation in how prominently differences in degree appear in the different document types. For example, the reports to China’s party congress feature three differences in degree on average per document. On the other end of the spectrum, Xi Jinping’s domestic speeches do not contain any differences in degree. In the other documents, this type of difference appears once every two documents.

At the policy-making level, I distinguish the strategic level, which refers to the most authoritative level of policymaking and describes broad and long-term strategy, from the policy-planning level, which describes more focused communication related to an immediate policy context. At the policymaking level, there is considerable variation in how prevalent the three types of differences are. Substantive differences feature far more prominently on the strategic than on the policy-planning level. The Chinese version of Xi Jinping’s speech at the G20 summit in 2016, for example, contained a detailed description of the problems in the international environment. This description was not included in the official English translation. On the other hand, minor differences feature more prominently on the policy-planning level.

Most identified substantive differences and differences in degree alter the intentions that China signals. Overall, 91 percent of substantive differences and 68 percent of differences in degree alter the signaled intentions. The Chinese version tends to signal ambitions inconsistent with existing international norms and rules. Often, these ambitions are toned down in the English version. The Chinese version of the report to the 19th Party Congress, for instance, describes how the Chinese government intends to accelerate the transformation of the global governance system. In the official English translation, however, the Chinese government is merely described as having encouraged the evolution of the global governance system. This pattern applies particularly to substantive differences: In 70 percent of substantive differences, the Chinese version of the document signals more ambitions that are inconsistent with the existing norms and rules than the English version. The Chinese version of a speech Xi gave at a summit with Latin-American countries in 2015, for example, described extensively how developing countries strengthened their positions in international politics and changed the international distributions of power. These details do not appear in the English translation.

Two trends are noteworthy when examining the policy substance behind the observed differences in degree: First, the Chinese version tends to use stronger verbs when advocating for China’s initiatives, such as the transformation of the global governance system, a new type of international relations, or the establishment of a community of shared destiny. Second, the Chinese version emphasizes China’s role in the solution of global problems and, in particular, its contributions to conflict resolution.

When examining the policy substance behind the identified substantive differences, it becomes apparent that the Chinese versions tend to be more detailed. For example, in many instances, the Chinese versions contain more detailed descriptions of threats in the international environment. In other instances, the Chinese versions contain more details on Chinese proposals, name concrete areas for international cooperation, and list specific global and regional mechanisms. Lastly, the Chinese versions contain more details that indicate a slightly different emphasis. For example, at the UN General Assembly 2014, the Chinese version calls upon others to follow the “spirit of the UN Charter,” whereas the English version speaks about the UN Charter as such.

There are also important shifts in how frequently the three types of differences appear in Chinese foreign policy statements over time. The most significant changes have occurred with regards to minor differences. Initially in 2013, there were, on average, two minor differences per document. At the end of the time frame, there were hardly any minor differences in the documents. The average amount of substantive differences per document also shifts over time, while the average amount of differences in degree remains relatively stable. Regarding substantive differences, an increase is visible until 2014, followed by a drop until 2017, before a sharp increase in 2019. Regarding differences in degree, there is a sharp drop between 2012 and 2013. Then it remains at a constantly low level before it spikes again around 2017. For minor differences, there is a sharp drop between 2012 and 2013. Finally, after hardly any changes, there was another drop between 2017 and 2018.