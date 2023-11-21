What Does a New U.S.-Vietnam Partnership Mean for China?

At a time of increasing competition with China, for the U.S., a rapid rise in cooperation with Vietnam meets its own strategic needs. However, Vietnam is a highly nationalistic country that is not willing to attach itself to any major power. Its security and economic cooperation with the U.S. have always been accompanied by caution, trying to find a delicate balance between the U.S. and China to avoid getting involved in a direct confrontation between the two superpowers. In its 2019 defense white paper, Vietnam once again reiterated its “Four No’s” policy: not joining military alliances, not aligning against another country, not allowing foreign countries to set up military bases in Vietnam, and not using force in international relations. This has undoubtedly set a no-go area for U.S.-Vietnamese cooperation. Moreover, Vietnam’s increasingly conservative policymaking in the wake of the 13th Party Congress makes it unlikely that Vietnam’s policy will change in the near term.

First, the convergence of Vietnamese and U.S. interests in the South China Sea does not compensate for the fact that their perceptions of the threat of the Chinese are not at the same level. Unlike the U.S., Vietnam does not view China as a systemic threat. China and Vietnam have some of the closest cooperations in many areas with especially strong economic ties. China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner. In 2021, nearly one-fifth of Vietnam’s exports went to China, which in turn contributed one-third of Vietnam’s imports. These imports from China are an integral part of Vietnam’s manufacturing supply chain. In addition, China and Vietnam have a lot of cooperation under the framework of ” Belt and Road” and “Two Corridors and One Circle.” The first high-speed rail line directly to the China-Vietnam border will be inaugurated by the end of 2023, which will greatly facilitate economic, trade, and tourism exchanges between the two sides. The costs, especially economic ones, of Vietnam turning to the U.S. and angering China as a result will be more than the U.S.-Vietnamese cooperation can compensate for.

Furthermore, due to differences in political values and historical animosity, Vietnam and the U.S. have not yet established strong strategic mutual trust. In terms of values, Vietnam has a socialist system, which is very different from the Western democratic values promoted by the United States. On the contrary, Vietnam and China share many similarities in terms of political system and have strong political mutual trust. Leaders of both countries have publicly described the two parties and countries as having a deep bond of “comrades and brothers.”

For example, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong was the first foreign politician to visit Beijing after the 20th National Congress. He signed the “Joint Declaration on Further Strengthening and Deepening the China-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” with President Xi Jinping. Vu Van Xang, the No. 2 figure in the Communist Party of Vietnam, also had a separate meeting with Xi after attending the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in October. Chinese and Vietnamese officials are also preparing for Xi’s possible visit to Vietnam, according to Reuters. This is one of the reasons why China and Vietnam have been able to maintain close ties in areas other than the South China Sea dispute.

Historically, the U.S. and Vietnam experienced the brutal Vietnam War, which left an indelible trauma in the hearts of the Vietnamese people. Because of this, Vietnam has always insisted on dealing with the legacy of the war as a priority in its security cooperation with the United States. The deepening of U.S.-Vietnamese cooperation is inevitably accompanied by a process of building strategic mutual trust through bilateral interactions, which cannot be changed overnight by a piece of paper that elevates the level of relations.