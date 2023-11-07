Diplomatic Panda-Monium! The Fuzzy Face of U.S.-China Relations

Rising Tensions: A Panda-less United States

U.S.-China relations during the Obama presidency were a mixture of cooperation and growing competition as China began to challenge U.S. supremacy in the Asia Pacific region. Panda trouble began in 2010 when Beijing recalled two pandas born at the National Zoo, Mei Xiang and Tai Shan, which occurred right after President Obama announced a meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the exiled spiritual figure for Tibetans in and outside China. Around this time, the U.S. also announced a $6 billion arms deal with Taiwan, which further exacerbated enmity with China.

U.S.-China relations reached higher levels of hostility during the Trump administration, which imposed a series of tariffs and banned the export of all advanced microchips to China. The Biden administration has not done much to reinvigorate trade between the two countries: trade has fallen 14.5% from a year ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic lit another fuse. In March 2020, President Trump blamed China for the pandemic’s outbreak, referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” in a viral tweet. In July, the Trump administration abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, and China ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in Chengdu as a tit-for-tat retaliation, further distancing the two nations’ diplomatic engagement. In a rare show of warmth, in 2021, Ambassador Qin Gang wished a happy first birthday to Xiao Qi Ji (“the Little Miracle”) via video, a baby panda born at the National Zoo during the pandemic. However, China’s Zero-COVID Policy and continuous U.S. trade restrictions distanced the two nations further.

Military competition between China and the U.S. has added to the strained relations, especially in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Most recently, the U.S. has supported the expansion of a Philippines military base in the South China Sea and backed plans to upgrade military and civilian Philippine facilities close to Taiwan. In October 2023, minor collisions between Chinese and Philippine ships in the area led to diplomatic protests; neither side was willing to take the blame.

In the midst of this tension, pandas have become further engrossed in politics. As the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace introduced the Promoting Animal Naturalization and Democracy Act (PANDA) to Congress. The bill proposed that the U.S. should assume ownership over all pandas born in the US, rather than send them back to China when they mature. She claimed this bill would “hit China where it hurts.” While the bill has yet to gain much traction, it speaks to the politicized nature of even the cuddliest of diplomatic endeavors.

Earlier this year, panda diplomacy reached its breaking point. At the Memphis Zoo, Le Le the panda died at the age of 24. He lived at the zoo since 2003, and an autopsy revealed the likely cause of his death was heart disease. Shortly after his death, a video of his mate Ya Ya began circulating on Chinese social media. In the video, Ya Ya’s fur appears to be thin and patchy. While representatives of the Memphis Zoo assured the media this was just a result of a genetic condition, the video sparked outrage among Chinese netizens who believed Ya Ya was being abused. The hashtag “Bring Ya Ya Home” began trending. The zoo strongly denied claims of abuse and released a joint statement with Chinese officials explaining her health issues. Ya Ya’s loan was already set to expire this year, and she returned to China on April 4th, after months of heated media attention.

The official reason for the pandas’ departure is their expiring lease. The pandas at the National Zoo were supposed to return in 2020, but their lease was extended for three years due to COVID-19. Once Xiao Qi Ji and his parents at the National Zoo depart, the only remaining pandas in the U.S. will be Lun Lun and Yang Yang and their two offspring, Xi Lun and Ya Lun, at Zoo Atlanta. All four Atlanta pandas are set to return to China in early 2024. From a visit to Zoo Atlanta, we learned that the pandas’ older age is one reason for their return to China. The team at the zoo will not know the exact day for the pandas’ return to keep the pandas safe during their travels.