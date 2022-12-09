Pitch Us
The U.S.-China Perception Monitor welcomes unsolicited articles, commentaries, and blog posts. If you are interested in publishing with us, please read and complete the form below.
Please submit pitches or drafts for consideration through the form below. Submissions should concern U.S.-China relations, the politics and governance of China, and/or public opinion in the U.S. or China with respect to U.S.-China relations.
We also welcome summaries of peer-reviewed research for general audiences (see an example). We give preference to the original authors of such research, but also welcome applied reviews of academic literature.
Analyses and commentaries on our website are generally between 2,000 and 3,000 words. Pitches should be no more than 250 words.
