U.S.-China Experts Chat with Neysun Mahboubi

Conversation about the fifth call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that was held on July 28, 2022 amidst heightened U.S.-China tensions especially with regard to Taiwan. Moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (University of Pennsylvania Center for the Study of Contemporary China) and featuring Susan Shirk (UC San Diego’s 21st Century China Center), Robert Daly (Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China & the United States), Yawei Liu (Carter Center China Program), Deborah Seligsohn (Villanova University), and Paul Triolo (Albright Stonebridge Group). The conversation was recorded on August 1, 2022.