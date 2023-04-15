U.S.-China Experts Chat with Neysun Mahboubi
Join Neysun Mahboubi, Research Scholar of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania, for frequent discussions about U.S.-China relations on Twitter Spaces. Recordings are available on this page and via Soundcloud.
Implications of China’s Party Congress for US-China Relations
Streamed November 30, 2022 / Twitter Spaces.
Conversation about the implications of China’s 20th Party Congress for US-China Relations. Moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (University of Pennsylvania, Center for the Study of Contemporary China) and featuring Yawei Liu (Carter Center China Program), Rorry Daniels (Asia Society Policy Institute), Zongyuan Zoe Liu (Council on Foreign Relations), Martin Chorzempa (Peterson Institute for International Economics), and Paul Heer (Center for the National Interest). The conversation was recorded on November 3, 2022.
Breaking Down the Fifth Biden-Xi Call Amidst US-China Tensions
Streamed August 1, 2022 / Twitter Spaces.
Conversation about the fifth call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that was held on July 28, 2022 amidst heightened U.S.-China tensions especially with regard to Taiwan. Moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (University of Pennsylvania Center for the Study of Contemporary China) and featuring Susan Shirk (UC San Diego’s 21st Century China Center), Robert Daly (Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China & the United States), Yawei Liu (Carter Center China Program), Deborah Seligsohn (Villanova University), and Paul Triolo (Albright Stonebridge Group). The conversation was recorded on August 1, 2022.
Reacting to Secretary Blinken’s Speech on China Strategy
Streamed May 26, 2022 / Twitter Spaces.
Conversation reacting to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s May 26, 2022 speech on the Biden administration’s China strategy, moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (University of Pennsylvania Center for the Study of Contemporary China) and featuring Robert Daly (Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China and the United States), Anna Ashton (Asia Society Policy Institute), Yawei Liu (Carter Center China Program), Deborah Seligsohn (Villanova University), and Paul Triolo (Albright Stonebridge Group). The conversation was recorded on May 26, 2022.
Previewing Secretary Blinken’s Speech on China Strategy
Streamed May 5, 2022 / Twitter Spaces.
Conversation previewing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s upcoming speech on the Biden administration’s China strategy, moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (University of Pennsylvania Center for the Study of Contemporary China) and featuring Robert Daly (Wilson Center’s Kissinger Institute on China and the United States), Anna Ashton (Asia Society Policy Institute), Yawei Liu (Carter Center China Program), Deborah Seligsohn (Villanova University), and Ian Johnson (Council on Foreign Relations). The conversation was recorded on May 5, 2022.