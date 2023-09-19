Has the Wounded Giant Stood Up Again? An Assessment of Huawei’s Release of Its New Smartphone

Huawei’s New Chip Signals Possible Deficiency in US Export Controls

John Lee, Director of East West Futures Consulting

The new Huawei chipset (Kirin 9000S) unveiled in September does not represent an innovative technological ‘breakthrough’, but it is still a significant achievement that should prompt reflection on the efficacy of the current US export controls approach towards China. The chip is almost certainly fabricated by SMIC using its ‘N+2’ FINFET process, which is described as a ‘7 nanometre (nm)’ process and is the most advanced chip manufacturing node operated by a Chinese firm.

Denying China access to chips fabricated at 14nm process nodes or lower (meaning more advanced technology) was among the framing goals of the October 2022 export controls. Even before these controls were adopted, SMIC was already known to have the capabilities necessary to replicate TSMC’s achievement with the latter’s initial 7 nanometre process, which was introduced before ASML’s extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines became available. Furthermore, SMIC demonstrated the capacity to produce a sub-14nm chip (using SMIC’s N+1 process) in 2022.

But the 2022 chip was a less complex bitcoin mining chip that was assumed to be produced in relatively small numbers. The new chip being used in Huawei’s new flagship smartphone suggests that SMIC can produce it both at significant scale and at a commercially viable cost (allowing for support from government subsidies). This implies that the yield SMIC can now obtain from its N+2 process is significantly higher than assumed by some foreign analysts, allowing it to produce this chip for Huawei while simultaneously servicing other clients and the Chinese state’s strategic priorities.

Furthermore, this has been achieved with SMIC operating under US sanctions (being on the Commerce Department’s Entity List and Treasury OFAC’s CMIC List) and with access to fabrication equipment, for which China still relies extensively on foreign suppliers, being controlled under the October 2022 interim regulation. Various analysts attribute this to flawed design and ineffective enforcement of the October controls, which has allowed SMIC to continue procuring foreign supplied equipment in large quantities. Potential reasons given for this outcome include the controls’ framing (with many of the controlled items being applicable to older generation fabrication processes, not only sub-14nm), the use of shell companies as procurement fronts, and other tactics used by Chinese entities to facilitate foreign procurements that nominally comply with the October controls but in fact support SMIC’s expansion of production capacity in advanced nodes.

The new chip also incorporates features showcasing advanced capabilities, for example an integrated 5G modem comparable to cutting-edge products from foreign sector leaders like Qualcomm. This indicates that Huawei’s chip design capabilities have not atrophied under US sanctions and export controls dating back to 2019 but, to the contrary, have continued advancing. Having access to a high yield 7nm fabrication process from a domestic provider does not substitute for Chinese firms’ loss of access to foreign fabrication leaders like TSMC. But combined with their accumulated stock of foreign chips and continued ability to acquire these at slightly lower performance levels as well as to access US industry-provided computing infrastructure abroad, it puts them in a position to deliver limited use cases that are (or may be) seen by the Chinese state as of strategic importance, such as supporting China’s next-generation telecoms infrastructure rollout or training large language models.

The ability of Huawei and SMIC between them to deliver smartphone chips competitive with recent foreign offerings also implies major revenue losses to US firms. One analyst has estimated the potential loss to Qualcomm in 2024 as 50-60 billion units (equating to almost $US11 billion) from lost sales to Huawei alone as the Chinese firm replaces these with its own chips, with potential further losses from adoption of Huawei chips by other Chinese phone vendors. Such outcomes would reflect warnings that driving Chinese firms to import substitutes will be costly for US companies, whose industry leadership the October export controls and other trade restrictions are intended to protect.

It is too early to conclude whether the ‘small yard, high fence’ approach, and the October export controls specifically, are achieving the intended goals of keeping China decisively behind the US in progress with strategic technologies. But the new Huawei chip is a clear signal that the framing and enforcement of such measures needs rigorous scrutiny if it is to achieve the stated policy objectives. US industry leaders like Intel are advocating an assessment of the current controls’ impact before further measures are introduced targeting China’s access to semiconductors. Showing the efficacy of US controls is also important to maintaining cooperation from allied states such as the Netherlands and Japan, which have introduced their own controls on exports of chip-related technologies to China but are conscious of negative impacts on their own firms that sell such products and services, in a context where these firms are competing against each other and US vendors for Chinese business.