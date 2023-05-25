Results of CIUA’s Chinese Citizens’ Global Perceptions Survey

For Western policymakers and analysts, China is increasingly a “black box,” with information on public opinion and foreign policy decision-making within the country becoming more difficult to obtain.

Nevertheless, views of the Chinese public matter as policymakers and analysts seek to interpret China’s increasingly assertive stance on the global stage and its recent overtures to Ukraine amid its continuing support of Russia. Despite China’s authoritarian government and opaque foreign policy process, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has shown to be sensitive to public sentiments in its foreign policy decision-making. Thus, trends and shifts in public perception within China can have a meaningful impact on China’s foreign relations. Yet, there is very little understanding backed by quantifiable research of how the Chinese public perceive their country’s global roles and relations with major foreign powers.

In an endeavor to bridge the knowledge gap, the China Institute at the University of Alberta (CIUA) presents the Chinese Citizens’ Global Perception Survey (CCGPS 2023). CCGPS 2023 is an online and telephone national survey conducted across urban and rural mainland China in the first quarter of 2023 in partnership with a private mainland Chinese survey firm. Utilizing a stratified random sampling approach, the CCGPS elicited 2,009 valid responses and achieved a distribution of responses that generally mirrors China’s 2020 national census demographics regarding gender, age, education, income, and residential location type. Therefore, the survey provides a demographically representative and statistically valid, candid account of how the Chinese public views other nations and their relationships with China.

The CCGPS 2023 examines Chinese citizens’ perspectives on China’s relationships with Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, India, Russia, the UK, and the US. It covers five areas: (1) Chinese citizens’ general global perception; (2) China’s global roles; (3) Foreign tourism, study, work, and emigration preferences; (4) Canada-China relations; (5) Chinese citizens’ sources and knowledge of global jurisdictions.

The CCGPS 2023 has important implications for policymakers and key stakeholders in the US and around the world, as they seek to gauge Chinese attitudes toward major global powers and the factors shaping these perceptions. It highlights the critical nuances that provide a greater understanding of the complexities of Chinese public opinion. Importantly, it insight into several pressing issues for the US and its allies, including Chinese perceptions of American power, Chinese attitudes toward Russia, and attitudes toward economic and technological decoupling.