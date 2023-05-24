Between Orchestration and Cacophony: Understanding China’s Foreign Policy Rhetoric

President Xi Jinping has cast himself as the sole herald of China’s foreign policy. Following his lead, many observers base their assessment of the Chinese government’s intentions on his statements alone. However, in a recent article published in The Pacific Review, I demonstrate how China’s foreign policy rhetoric is still shaped by various actors within the Chinese government.

Xi consolidated his power quickly after assuming power in 2012: He was named the ‘core’ of the party leadership much earlier than his predecessors. Perhaps more importantly, he promoted close aids and key supporters to important positions. In addition, the shift from ‘collective leadership’ to personalistic rule and the return to the Maoist idea that ‘the party leads all’ are important changes in China’s political environment under Xi that seriously affect the foreign policy process. Under ‘collective leadership’, each member of the Politburo Standing Committee used to oversee one policy era. By strengthening coordinating agencies, such as the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms and the Central National Security Commission, all chaired by Xi Jinping, he effectively dismantled the collective leadership system. Besides, Xi’s name and ideology have already been enshrined in the party constitution. Against this backdrop, it did not come as a surprise that he abolished the term limits on the State Presidency in the state constitution and stayed in power for a third term. The centralization of political power in foreign policy-making under Xi Jinping resulted in the General Secretary himself and party bodies increasing their control over foreign policy.

However, the systematic analysis of Chinese foreign policy statements issued between 2008 and 2022 revealed divergences between Xi Jinping’s statements at the strategic level and statements from other foreign policy actors at the policy-planning level. In addition, there were also divergences between different foreign policy actors located at the policy-planning level. The degree of divergence between policy levels fluctuated throughout the analyzed time frame. The biggest discrepancies appeared between the Premier and the other actors. The smallest discrepancies were between the CCP General Secretary and other foreign policy actors.

I examined foreign policy statements issued by the CCP General Secretary, the Premier, the State Council Information Office, and the Foreign Minister in the article. The CCP General Secretary holds the ultimate decision-making authority in all policy areas, including foreign policy, and represents the PRC internationally as State President. His foreign policy statements are expressed at the strategic policy-making level. His political work report presented to the Party Congress held every five years is the most authoritative document in China’s political system.

In addition, I examined his speeches in front of international and domestic audiences. With now former Premier Li Keqiang being increasingly sidelined by Xi, observers agree that he has little influence on China’s foreign policy. Occasionally, the Premier represents the PRC at international meetings. Addressing a domestic audience, the Premier presents the government work report each year to the National People’s Congress, which contains a few sections on China’s foreign policy, reviewing its achievements of the past year and outlining plans for the coming year. After the CCP Central Committee, the State Council, headed by the Premier, is the second major coordination body in China’s political system. Its Information Office, closely linked to the CCP Propaganda Department, publishes White Papers explaining the Chinese government’s position to the outside world. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for implementing day-to-day foreign policy. Moreover, on occasion, the Foreign Minister represents China at international meetings. Domestically, the Foreign Minister summarizes China’s foreign policy at an annual symposium speaking to diplomats and foreign policy experts at the end of each year.

In the article, I understand China’s national interest as constructed. The article compares foreign policy rhetoric by the above-introduced actors by combining this conceptualization of the national interest with the nature of fragmented authoritarianism in China. Through quantitative and qualitative content analyses, the article examines whether China’s foreign policy rhetoric has become more coherent over time. It does so by examining the differences and shifts in how prominent different components of the construction of China’s national interest feature in foreign policy statements.

To identify the different components of a country’s national interest, I link Donald E. Nuechterlein‘s influential conception of the national interest to recent empirical investigations into China’s national interests. First, defending its territory, political system, and citizens are in a country’s interest (in Figure 2 below, this is expressed as ‘Def’). Nuechterlein describes ‘defence interests’ as ‘the protection of the nation-state and its citizens against the threat of physical violence directed from another state and/or externally inspired threat to its system of government’. Second, expanding its external economic relations is in a country’s interest (‘Econ’). Nuechterlein describes economic interests as ‘the enhancement of the nation-state’s well-being in relations with other states’. Third, it is in a country’s interest to lead global governance (‘Gov’). Under ‘world order,’ Nuechterlein discusses the ‘maintenance of a political and economic system in which the nation-state may feel secure, and its citizens and commerce may operate peacefully outside its borders’. Fourth, it is in a country’s interest to promote its values (‘Val’). For Nuechterlein, ideological interests refer to ‘the protection and furtherance of a set of values which the people of a nation-state share and believe to be universally good’. Reviews of the literature on China’s foreign policy suggest that Nuechterlein overlooks regional order and the provision of global public goods. Hence, I added two additional components to my conceptualization: Fifth, it is in a country’s interest to establish itself as the leading power in the region (Reg) it is situated in. Sixth, I consider offering global public goods (‘Publ’) also as in a country’s interest.

Identified divergence between policy levels

The degree of divergence in how prominently the different components of the construction of China’s national interest featured in foreign policy statements at the strategic and the policy-planning level fluctuated throughout the analyzed time frame. Figure 1 illustrates these patterns. In 2008, the degree of divergence between the two policy-making levels was by far the highest. Overall, the extent of divergence between the two policy levels did not evolve linearly. Instead, there were frequent shifts in the degree of divergence. Between 2009 and 2012, the degree of divergence increased and then decreased again. More precisely, in 2013 and 2015, it was comparatively high. In 2014, it was particularly low. Between 2016 and 2021, there was again an increase followed by a decrease in the degree of divergence. In 2022, the divergence between the strategic and policy planning level was again high.