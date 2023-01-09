Unstoppable Force Meets Immovable Object: U.S. Multinational Firms in China and the Decoupling Debate

Since 2018, the U.S. and China have waged the largest trade war in era of global supply chains. Average U.S. tariff levels on Chinese goods increased over six-fold after 2018 and cover two thirds of imports. Most of these new tariffs remain in place even after the signing of the Phase One deal in 2020 and despite mounting evidence of their harm to the U.S. economy and failure to achieve the original policy objectives outlined by the Trump administration. The Biden administration has not only kept all of the Trump-era tariffs but also widened the scope of the trade war by using export controls to block Chinese access to advanced semiconductors, prompting China to file a WTO complaint against the U.S.

U.S. multinational corporations (MNCs) have been caught in the middle of this conflict between the world’s two largest economies. For decades, China has consistently ranked as one of the most favored investment destinations for U.S. MNCs. It remains a crucial hub for many supply chains and has also grown into a critical consumer market. Despite intensifying political hostility between Beijing and Washington and the mounting economic cost of tariffs, American businesses have had a hard time letting go of China.

Studying how the trade war affect MNCs in China is a bit like trying to figure out what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. The fact that policymakers in Washington and Beijing are increasingly embracing the idea of economic decoupling poses unprecedented political risks for MNCs. At the same time, China has continued to attract record volumes of foreign investment and make up a greater share of the global sales of foreign businesses than before the trade war.

So how are U.S. MNCs and the global supply chains that link them to China adjusting to the heightened political risks in this era of decoupling? American MNCs with subsidiaries in China are the most vulnerable to the effects of the trade war. Recent scholarship has examined whether and when U.S. MNCs seek tariff exclusions, take a public stance against tariffs, circumvent tariffs, pass-through costs, or divest from China but a systematic accounting of how MNCs choose among these various courses of action was missing.

How are American MNCs responding to the trade war?

In my recent article co-authored with Samantha Vortherms (UCI) and Rigao Liu (KU), we examine how American MNCs have responded to the trade war both economically and politically. We draw a sample of 500 subsidiaries of US MNCs in China from the Foreign-Invested Enterprises in China (FIEC) dataset and match these to the political behavior of their parent companies in the United States. We include variables for both U.S. and Chinese tariffs because tariffs from either side could be affecting business costs for U.S. MNCs operating in China. We estimate that 63 percent of MNCs in our sample were exposed to tariffs, which were concentrated in manufacturing. Just under half explicitly mention ‘import and export’ in their business description, and are therefore the most likely to be affected by tariffs. We identify three broad sets of strategies available to American MNCs: Exit, Voice, and Loyalty.

First, there’s Exit. MNCs in China are required to report annually to the Ministry of Commerce. An MNC is defined as exiting if they report in one year but do not report in the subsequent year. Between 2018 and 2019, more than 11 percent of U.S. firms exited China. U.S. firms were about as likely to exit as MNCs from other countries, but the overall rate of MNC exit during the trade war was elevated compared to around 7 percent exit observed in 2016-2017. In our sample of U.S. MNCs, we identified around thirty-four firms (6.8 percent) that exited. The rate is somewhat lower than the overall exit rate for U.S. firms because our sample includes more large firms, which are less likely to exit. Also, because we are working with a sample, we were able to evaluate every identified exit to ensure it measured subsidiary closure rather than restructuring, name changes, or delinquent reporting.

Second, there’s exercising Voice. In our main analysis, we define voice as engaging in any political advocacy in Washington, D.C. including USTR lobbying, USTR testifying, submitting public comments, and requesting tariff exclusions. We define a company as exercising voice if the MNC belongs to the US–China Business Council (USCBC) and this peak association engaged in voice activities on behalf of their members. We found that 115 MNCs (23 percent) engaged in voice. The USCBC participated in the testimony, submitted public comment, and lobbied the USTR. Forty-seven MNCs in our sample were identified as USCBC members. Another sixty-eight MNCs individually engaged in some form of voice. Some voice activities are financially costlier than others. Comments and testifying are nearly costless: anyone can submit an online comment on behalf of a firm and be invited to testify by the USTR. Eighty-nine MNCs participated in public comments or testimonies in our sample. Tariff exclusion requests are somewhat costlier; there is no filing fee but many MNCs retained the services of specialist law firms to submit the requisite documentation. Fifty-six MNCs submitted tariff exclusion requests. Individual lobbying is costlier still because a firm would need to retain a registered lobbyist. Eighteen MNCs lobbied the USTR independently. Lobbying through the USCBC is the costliest option financially because this option is only available to prominent businesses and annual membership fees are $30,000. Twelve MNCs lobbied passively through USCBC and thirty-five lobbied both through USCBC and individually. These are fixed costs of entry and tend to be available for larger MNCs but not to smaller ones, once you pay for a lobbyist or join the USCBC, the marginal cost of lobbying on tariffs become negligible.

Third there’s Loyalty. A firm expresses loyalty when they neither exit China nor participate in any voice activities. Loyalty is overwhelmingly the modal response for MNCs, it was adopted by 351 MNCs (70 percent) in our sample. Loyalty is the baseline category for the quantitative analysis but we further unpack the concept in our case studies where we investigate actions available to firms beyond political activism and exiting China. This too is a heterogeneous category consisting of many ways to reduce the bite of tariffs. Large MNCs with extensive global networks may prefer loyalty because of the availability of apolitical tariff avoidance schemes such as foreign trade zones, country of origin adjustments, or value reduction through using the first-sale rule. Small MNCs may not have the resources or capacity to engage in voice and default to paying the cost of tariffs or passing them along the supply chain to customers.

The figure below shows a Sankey diagram for the number of firms in our sample categorized by size and tariff exposure. The modal response among the MNCs observed is loyalty; this holds true for firms in tariff-impacted industries as well as those in non-tariff impacted industries. Exit is rare and voice is more common among large firms. Large MNCs, defined as those in the top 10 percent by registered capital make up approximately 77 percent of all firms that voice.