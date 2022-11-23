Is a Reset of U.S.-China Relations Possible in 2023?

Following China’s 20th Party Congress and the U.S. midterm elections, the Chinese Politburo and Biden administration now confront new domestic challenges and policy priorities. Leaders in both countries must continue to approach these challenges against a background of tense and conflictual U.S.-China relations. Where can we expect the U.S.-China relationship to go in 2023? Will the bilateral relationship be a top priority for both leaders?
Join this webinar hosted jointly by the U.S.-China Heartland Association and Carter Center on November 28 at 12:00 PM. To register for the event, please click here.
Featured guests include Ryan Hass (Brookings Institution) and Susan Thornton (Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School). The discussion will be moderated by Yawei Liu (the Carter Center).
Susan A. Thornton is a retired senior U.S. diplomat with almost three decades of experience with the U.S. State Department in Eurasia and East Asia. She is currently a Senior Fellow and Visiting Lecturer in Law at the Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center. She is also the director of the Forum on Asia-Pacific Security at the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
Ryan Hass is the Michael H. Armacost Chair in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution and a nonresident affiliated fellow in the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. He is also a senior advisor at the Scowcroft Group and McLarty Associates.
Yawei Liu is the Senior Advisor on China at the Carter Center, where he manages the China Focus. He is the chief editor of the U.S.-China Perception Monitor, and an adjunct professor of political science at Emory University.