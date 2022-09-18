EVENT: Chinese Students In America: Still Caught in the Crosshairs

As pandemic travel restrictions ease and international students return to American campuses, will Chinese students and scholars still be the largest international presence on campus? Will Chinese students and scholars still find themselves caught in the crosshairs of tensions between the United States and China? How are American universities navigating continuing concerns about Chinese influence and sensitive research? A group of professors and senior administrators from campuses around the US will help us understand how American universities are ensuring that Chinese students feel welcome while navigating the politics of their campus China connections.

This webinar is a follow up to the Carter Center’s spring 2022 report on “Finding Firmer Ground: The Role of Higher Education in U.S.-China Relations,” which can be accessed here, and also a precursor to a survey and report on Chinese Students in America that will be done by USCET in 2022-23.