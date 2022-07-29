Breaking Down the 5th Biden-Xi Call

At 1 PM ET on August 1, tune into a discussion about the 5th Biden-Xi Call. The discussion will be moderated by Neysun Mahboubi, a Research Scholar of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania.
The discussion will be held on Twitter Spaces and will be accessible after the event on this page.
This Twitter spaces discussion will be moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (@NeysunM). Guests will include Susan Shirk (@SusanShirk1), Paul Triolo (@pstAsiatech), Deborah Seligsohn (@DebSeligsohn), Robert Daly (@KissingerInst), and Yawei Liu (@yawei_liu1960).
