Chinese Public Opinion on the War in Ukraine

With respect to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, results from this short survey analysis suggest the following about Chinese public opinion. First, the majority of China’s internet-using population feel that supporting Russia is in China’s best interest. Our results suggest that the percentage who agree with this proposition is around 75%, and that support for Russia tends to be strongest among those who are better educated and get their news about international relations primarily from state and social media.

Second, although this survey does not examine the motivating reasons behind this belief, expert analyses suggest that most Chinese see the conflict through an anti-Western (and anti-American) prism. This is supported by the majority of respondents who believe that Russia has uncovered American biolabs in Ukraine, a conspiracy theory which resonates with others about the origins of COVID-19 in the United States. For example, among those who have encountered the conspiracy theory before, 72% believe it is accurate. Among those had not encountered the conspiracy theory before, only 13% believed it to be inaccurate. Our findings suggest that citizens who are better educated and get their news about international relations from state and social media are more likely to believe the theory.

Third, and despite these pro-Russian positions, results of the survey suggest that a majority of around 60% in China believes the government should mediate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the absence of mediation, approximately 60% of respondents support China offering moral to support to Russia. Notably only 16% of respondents support providing weapons to Russia, a mere 3% more than those who believe China should change its current course and condemn the Russian invasion. Overall, higher education and greater exposure to national state media and social media are associated with a higher level of support for actions more helpful for Russia.

Overall, we find that people with more exposure to national state media and social media have a higher level of support for Russia. They also believe in the bio-weapons lab conspiracy theory more, which is consistent with the prevalence of pro-Russia narratives on Chinese state media and social media, including those about the conspiracy theory. Interestingly, people with higher education also support Russia and believe in the conspiracy theory more. A potential reason is that education proxies for political interest, and those with higher political interest are more exposed to pro-Russia discourse. Ultimately, the findings suggest the influence of the generally pro-Russia information environment in China.