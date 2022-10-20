Finding Firmer Ground Report Series Welcome to the homepage of the Finding Firmer Ground report series published by the Carter Center China Focus and generously supported by the Ford Foundation. To download the reports, please click below. The Role of Higher Education in U.S.-China Relations Click to download the report. The Role of Agricultural Cooperation in U.S.-China Relations Click to download the report. The Role of Higher Education in U.S.-China Relations Click to download the report. The Role of Agricultural Cooperation in U.S.-China Relations Click to download the report. The Role of Civil Society and NGOs in U.S.-China Relations Click to access the report website. The Role of Civil Society and NGOs in U.S.-China Relations Click to access the report website.