Chinese Perspectives: Kissinger’s Legacy and the US-China Relationship

There will never be a second Kissinger in the world. There are two reasons for this.

First, Henry Kissinger, born to Jewish immigrants in Germany, immigrated to New York with his family at the age of 15. Due to his early personal experiences, including living through the Nazi era, wars, and upheavals, he placed significant emphasis on stability, peace, and security of the international order. When considering Sino-U.S. relations, he framed them within this broader context. Today, I believe that whether it is in U.S. decision-making regarding China or judgments on international issues, including researchers studying Sino-U.S. relations, there is a lack of the kind of wisdom embodied by Kissinger. Few individuals have such a broad perspective, a global outlook, or the ability to view Sino-U.S. relations within this larger framework.

Second, Kissinger himself served as a bridge and an important emissary between China and the United States. His extensive experience of visiting China over a hundred times facilitated wide-ranging exchanges with Chinese leaders, government officials, and experts, helping the United States better understand China. Kissinger’s long and sincere interactions with the Chinese leadership spanned half a century, involving dealings with leaders since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, a rare experience in the United States. Starting from the Nixon era, multiple U.S. presidents sought Kissinger’s advice on relations with China, many of which were adopted by the U.S. government. During crucial moments in the development of Sino-U.S. relations, Kissinger consistently acted as a messenger, making significant contributions to advancing bilateral ties. After leaving politics, Kissinger chose to share his views on U.S.-China relations with professionals and the public, garnering immense influence. Therefore, Kissinger’s passing is a tremendous loss and a source of infinite regret for those genuinely concerned about the development of Sino-U.S. relations.

People who genuinely care about the development of Sino-U.S. relations remember and commemorate him. People will forever remember his diplomatic philosophy and outstanding contributions to the development of Sino-U.S. relations.