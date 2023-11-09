The U.S.-China Competition: What is the End Goal?

John Muller, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Ohio State University and Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute

Over the last several years, officials in the United States have referred to China as a “competitor” or a “challenger.” Although these terms are certainly less hostile than “adversary” or “enemy,” it is not very clear what, if anything, they mean.

All these words imply “threat,” and that is something that is generally envisioned to be created by China’s steadily growing economic capacity. This is somewhat reminiscent of the threat deemed to have been presented by Japan some 40 years ago when a prominent Harvard professor solemnly insisted that “economics is the continuation of war by other means” and books with portentous titles like Japan as Number One and The Coming War with Japan became popular.

Central to the current development seems to be a concern that China, although 78th in per capita Gross Domestic Product, has likely become second in overall GDP and might eventually become first—positions that, because of its sheer size, it has maintained for most of the last two millennia. GDP is only a number, and it is questionable whether China will become first by this measure in the next decades. But even if it does, its growing wealth will generally benefit, not harm, the United States. For one thing, a wealthier China means the Chinese can buy more foreign goods and services—and debt.

However, eschewing such economic logic, observers often perceive a threat in China’s rapidly increasing wealth, even arguing, as the title of a book by another prominent Harvard professor puts it, that the U.S. and China are Destined for War. The concern is that due to its wealth, China will become a “hegemon” (another word that has little meaning) that would dominate its region much as the United States “dominates” the Western Hemisphere (although tiny nearby Cuba has been thumbing its nose at it for over 60 years). China, it is feared, would have the ability to develop sophisticated weaponry and the potential to project power around the globe. It could even outspend the U.S. in defense (that is, waste even more of its money on its military), and interfere in America’s neighborhood. However, even those most concerned by China’s rise acknowledge that it does not seem to harbor extensive ambitions about conquest.

There are, of course, notable differences on some issues, including the status of Taiwan and the domestic antics of China’s antiquated, kleptocratic Communist Party, which is determined to remain in control at all costs. And from time to time, China has indeed been emboldened to throw its weight around in its presumed area of “influence” (another word with little meaning)—although that weight-throwing has proved to be counterproductive by making its neighbors wary and pushing them closer to the United States.

However, China has become almost the quintessential trading state and is dependent on the world economy for economic development and for the consequent acquiescence of the Chinese people. Armed conflict would be extremely—even overwhelmingly—costly to the country and especially to the regime in charge. And it is faced with many problems as its economy slows. The best bet is that these conditions will essentially hold.

Indeed, there is a danger of making China into a threat by treating it as such, by refusing to consider the unlikelihood as well as the consequences of worst-case-scenario fantasizing, and by engaging in endless metaphysical talk about rejuggling military hardware to somehow “balance” against that “competitor.”