Do the Risks of U.S.-China Educational Exchange Outweigh the Benefits?

Thomas B. Gold, Executive Director of the Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Studies (IUP) and Professor of Sociology at the University of California

When I started learning Chinese in the 1960s (on a dare), the only place to study and live in a Chinese-speaking environment was Taiwan, aka the Republic of China. At that time, Taiwan, America’s Cold War ally, was under a hard dictatorship and martial law. The thought of even going to the communist-ruled People’s Republic of China on the mainland was virtually inconceivable. Very few colleges or universities even taught Chinese and facility with the language was definitely not a ticket to a high-paying job in the private sector.

I was in the first group of American government-sponsored students to study in China beginning in February 1979, at the very dawn of its reform and opening to the outside world. We had been told not to expect to have close friendships with any Chinese people, to be able to visit them in their homes, or to have much of a life outside of school. There was basically no rule of law. We were pioneers in what was likely a very high-risk environment. As it turned out, this could not have been further from the truth. Our schoolmates and others we met from all walks of life could not have been more eager to open up about their lives and reveal the reality of life in China beneath and behind the veil of official rhetoric. We gained the ability to see a world that had been firmly off-limits to us through the unofficial eyes and language of its people.

Fast forward to today when over 40 years of movement in the direction of increased and ever deeper multifaceted relations have come to a screeching halt, and we are now asked to ponder whether or not we should revive educational exchanges and collaboration, most of which were put on hold during the COVID19 pandemic. My answer is that the benefits of such exchanges far and away outweigh the risks.

From 2000 until 2016 I served as Executive Director of the Inter-University Program for Chinese Language Studies whose teaching program was at Tsinghua University in Beijing, and executive office at the University of California, Berkeley. This is an elite program whose board of directors comprised representatives from many of the top schools in North America. Sure there were Communist Party members among the teachers and staff who were reporting on what was taught, but they did not interfere. Our students have gone on to careers in virtually every field of government, diplomacy, business, the arts and academics for starters. Their language skills and experience living in China, often in home stays, make them invaluable contributors to informed dealings with China. It drives me crazy to see pictures of U.S.-China meetings where all of the interpreting is conducted solely by Chinese interpreters. How to evaluate the subtleties and nuances missed in both directions without well-trained interpreters from both sides?

Sino-American relations are still very tense, (although there have been signs of unfreezing of late), but this is absolutely NOT the time to cut back on programs of two-way exchange and collaboration. Although the STEM fields remain quite sensitive, for good reason, people in social sciences and humanities should have every opportunity to study and live in China. Programs such as Fulbright should be revived immediately. Rather than cut back on language and culture programs (shame, shame on West Virginia University), schools should increase investment in them, particularly in Chinese. Since the Chinese-government sponsored Confucius Institutes have for all intents and purposes been chased off stage, our governments at all levels should step in to increase funding for language study. This is a Sputnik moment that should not be wasted.

Based on a recent stay in China, I would argue that Chinese universities and think tanks are more than eager to restart exchange programs and collaboration, and might be amenable to requests/demands from possible foreign partners to get things moving again. I suggest convening a meeting of interested universities and programs to share experiences and suggestions for risk reduction. There is no single model, but many face the same issues: where is the program situated physically and within the university’s structure; where will/can students live; who determines curriculum; who pays; how are banking, internet, visas, health care, insurance, legal issues, taxation, etc. handled; will there be a foreign supervisor and how would they fit into the university structure; can students practice their religion; and so on.

Of course there’s no fool proof way of eliminating risks, and there is a lot of nasty business about China these days, but we need to have a cadre of people throughout society with language skills and knowledge about this country and its people.