Misperception, False Dilemma, and the U.S.-China Hegemonic Rivalry

Dr. Ming Xia is a professor of political science at the CUNY Graduate Center and in the Department of Political Science and Global Affairs at College of Staten Island, City University of New York. He is the author of The Dual Developmental State (Routledge, 2000), The People’s Congresses and Governance in China (Routledge, 2008), Political Venus (Morning Bell Book House, 2012), Empire of the Red Sun (Mirror Books, 2015, in Chinese), High Peak, Flowing River: On Tibet (Tibetan Book Shop, 2019), and Explaining Power with Political Science: Misgovernment by Demagogues from China to US, 2010-2020 (Bouden House, 2021, in Chinese). The U.S.-China Perception Monitor interviewed Dr. Xia in August 2022. Click here to read the interview.
In this article, Dr. Xia covers the grand debate on U.S.-China hegemonic rivalry, and how the danger of Thucydides’ trap has been forewarned. He surmises, that, accompanying it, two ideas have been in currency: “The rise of China, the decline of the U.S.” and “Higher spending for the U.S. military and more tax cuts for the rich.” They created a prism to distort our understanding of this hegemonic rivalry’s nature and American strategy. Applying the IPE methodological strategies, Dr. Xia proposes two arguments: The rise of China has been exaggerated by both China and the U.S. to serve their domestic constituencies, resulting in a misperception. In the U.S. domestic front, the representation-taxation nexus has been strained to the extent that a false dilemma between the warfare state and the welfare state is being hysterically imposed upon the American public. Dr. Xia argues that restoring justice in the American representation-taxation nexus for better physical and human infrastructure at home might be necessary to keep the U.S. competitive in confronting China’s hegemonic ambition. It will give Americans and the Western world more confidence in winning Cold War II, which may defuse World War III.
The end of the Cold War ushered in globalization for three decades, which gave the U.S. a unipolar moment to gloat but also offered an opportunity for China to become the second-largest economy. Entering the 21st century, the U.S., the biggest winner of two world wars and the Cold War, had to confront a new geopolitical and ideological challenger due to the heterogeneous nature of China’s political economy. The COVID-19 pandemic and the realignment of the global geopolitical landscape during 2020-2023 deepened the entanglement between these two titans. The ramifications of US-China relations could be significant for the entire world. Graham Allison has warned that ‘the Thucydides’ trap’ may lie ahead, presaging an ultimate collision between the sitting hegemon and the rising challenger, revealing the fatal possibility of such a predicament (Allison, 2017).
Against the immense backdrop of rising anxiety over the tense U.S.-China relationship, people are concerned about U.S. hegemonic stability if they have not already embraced ‘the post-American world’ or the ‘G-Zero World’ (Zakaria, 2012; Bremmer & Roubini, 2011). The hegemonic rivalry between the U.S. and China has become the battle of this century, and some people believe China will be on the winning side. In this article, I would like to examine two discursive constructs underlining the debate on this hegemonic rivalry: China’s displacement of the U.S., a thesis sponsored by the Chinese official propaganda and underwritten by some Westerners, and the failure of the U.S. to maintain its military preponderance in competing with China, an argument mainly lashed out by the ‘dragon-slayers’ against ‘panda-huggers’ in the circle of American China policy (Pillsbury, 2016; Lowsen, 2017). Although these two ideas are based on two sides of the Pacific Ocean, they constitute a mirror image of each other and create a distorting prism to examine the nature of U.S.-China competition. In response, by applying the methodological ideas of International Political Economy (IPE), namely, the economic-geopolitical interaction and the glocalization synergy (both butterfly effect and defect) (Friedman, 2006, pp. 410-415; Goldin & Mariathasan, 2014), I will present two arguments: First, during the past two decades, China’s rise from the perspective of Chinese elites, or China’s threat from the West and China’s neighboring countries, has been overly exaggerated. In the following discussion, I will explain why such a self-aggrandizement (from the angle of China) or misperception (from the West) has been circulated as an indisputable fait accompli. Second, it is encouraging that a policy consensus among the Western countries regarding China has seemingly been formulated. For some commentators, such a consensus should be celebrated, for it helps solidify a ‘united front’ among the West and its democratic allies to confront an aggressive China. However, I will pose a critique that the tenuous policy consensus, as we have seen in the United States with its major allies, has been based upon a common false dilemma and unjustified fear framed by the dichotomy of ‘dragon-slayers vs. panda-huggers,’ and to some extent, due to hysteria within American domestic politics. It is quite possible that this rudimentary consensus can even be built upon erroneous assumptions in the first place. To better understand the U.S.-China relationship, I will further argue that the domestic political logic in China and the domestic policy failures in the U.S. have been combined as a cognitive source to create the problématique in the U.S.-China relationship. To dispel the false choice between warfare state vs. welfare state, I will argue that a new institutional foundation, namely, the reinforcing of the representation-taxation nexus, should be recognized and rebuilt for a more robust and more sustainable democratic power within the U.S. which has been the keystone for rule-based global governance and liberal democratic order for the past century. This may be the promising track for us, those living in a democracy, to find a feasible and sustainable formula to win the Cold War II between the U.S.-led West and the China-Russia duo (Ferguson, 2020; Layne, 2020; Achcar, 2013).
I. China: From ‘The Peaceful Rise’ to ‘The Rise of China, the Decline of the US’
Upon returning to power in 1978, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who initiated the ‘Reform and Open-up’ policy, guided China to align with the West to achieve his modernization plan through a developmental state (Xia 2018 [2000]). The 1989 Tiananmen Massacre did not interrupt his willingness to compromise with the West, even under ongoing Western sanctions. Deng’s policy is often summarized as ‘hide our light and bide our time’ (‘hide and bide,’ 韬光养晦) (Doshi, 2021, p. 238). Specific to his U.S. policy, in 1991, he also gave an axiomatic instruction with 16 Chinese characters: ‘enhance trust, reduce trouble, develop cooperation and avoid confrontation’ （增加信任，减少麻烦，发展合作，不搞对抗）. This policy was continued under the Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao eras. In 2013, at a conference on relations with neighboring countries, Xi Jinping, the newly inaugurated leader with a strongman style, proposed a more confident and aggressive guideline, ‘strive to accomplish’ (or ‘actively accomplishing something,’ 奋发有为), as ‘the new normal.’ The Chinese foreign policy toward the U.S. and the world made a critical and radical turn (Doshi, 2021; Economy, 2022).
In psychologist Joost A. M. Meerloo (2009 [1956], p. 136)’s classic book on brainwashing, The Rape of Mind, the author described an ideal type of Totalitaria where ‘official catchwords and cliches’ proliferate. He states, ‘[W]ords themselves have acquired a special function in the service of power, which we may call verbocracy. The Big Lie and the phoney slogan at first confuse and then dull the hearers.’ In the vein of verbocracy, Xi Jinping, with the assistance from Wang Huning, his ‘cardinal in Zhongnanhai compound,’ popped out a multitude of critical ideas regarding his foreign policy: ‘New-type relations of great powers,’ ‘Democratization of international relations,’ ‘The Belt and Route Initiative,’ ‘The China Dream,’ ‘The New and Comprehensive Concept of Security,’ ‘The Human Community with Common Fate,’ ‘The Rejuvenation of Chinese Civilization,’ ‘Rise of the East and Fall of the West,’ ‘Thinking of Worst-case Scenario and Extreme Case’ (底线思维和极限思维), and ‘Dare to Struggle’ (敢于斗争), etc. (Yan, 2014; Economy, 2013).
What do these jargons mean? First, in terms of audience, these phraseologies are indeed intended for the U.S., not because the U.S. is threatening the traditional national interests of China, such as sovereignty and territorial integrity under classic realism, but because the U.S. has become the sole and formidable opposition party to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). After the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, the CCP was encouraged by the perfunctory reaction from the outside world and behaved more roguishly. The long list of brutalities illustrates this point: the 1999 crackdown on the Falun Gong, the ending of the 2008 Charter Movement, the jailing/killing of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo (from 2009 to 2017), the repression of ‘Jasmine Revolution’ in 2011, the building of concentration camps (‘education and transformation centers’) in Xinjiang, the harsh clamp-down of Tibetan Buddhists, persecuting underground Christians and Catholics loyal to the Vatican, the massive arrest of rights defense lawyers in 2015, and the destruction of civil society in Hong Kong after 2019. Consequentially, visible members of Chinese opposition movements have been in hell (Hades without moral judgment), in jail, or in exile. The U.S. is the most extensive base for Chinese dissidents (as well as diasporas of Tibetans and Uighurs) in exile. For ideological, political, and geopolitical reasons, the U.S. has posed the biggest threat to Xi’s ideological and regime security. In the Chinese official influencer Hu Xijin (2023)’s latest words, the U.S. is undoubtedly the most significant ‘blocker’—the tiger blocking the pathway of China’s further rise.
Second, the CCP and Xi’s leadership primarily target the domestic audience to maintain regime stability, even though, on the surface, the U.S. has been portrayed as a permanent bogeyman for convenient punch. One Chinese commentator in exile observes, ‘Enlightened autocracy’ and ‘long-term resistance against the U.S.’ are part of ‘double variation.’ U.S. open confrontation with China will be a long-term and subversive test to Xi, which may lead to military conflict, a life-and-death battle for the national fortune of the country (Weng, 2019, p. 365). He continues, ‘Xi needs to take the entire country’s resources to resist the U.S. Therefore, he must intensify his grip over the domestic population, namely, through centralized authoritarianism and uniform public opinion, even to the extent of national mobilization under the quasi-state of war, in which orders are obeyed without dissent’ (Weng, 2019, p. 366). As in George Orwell’s 1984, fabricated foreign threat and war-mongering offers legitimacy and unity for a totalitarian system in Oceania. For this commentator, Xi can easily obliterate the ‘enlightened part’ of autocracy under the excuse of heightened threat from American ‘peaceful subversion’ and ‘Color Revolution.’ With the most powerful totalitarian state in place, China would have the ability to launch an attack against U.S. hegemony on three fronts: To oust the U.S. from the moral high ground of Western democracy and universal values, to destroy American military might, and to overthrow the privilege of U.S. dollar in the global economy. As of 2019, the author optimistically wrote that, in no longer than five years, the demise of the U.S. could be seen (Weng, 2019, p. 384).
‘The rise of China, the demise of the U.S.’ is not the lonely voice of this author. For the past two decades, Chinese writers and scholars (Zheng Yongnian, Hu Angang, Zhang Weiwei, Justin Yifu Lin, Liu Mingfu, Song Luzheng, Bo Zhiyue, Jin Canrong, Cheng Li, and many others), as well as a foreign legion (e.g., Henry Kissinger, Henry Paulson, Martin Jacques, Kevin Rudd, Daniel A. Bell, the late Robert Fogel, Ray Dalio, and to some extent, Fareed Zakaria, and others), formed a concerted chorus for cheering the rise of China and underwriting the merits of Chinese leadership. As notorious examples, Fogel and Lin were talking about how China’s growth miracle would defy gravity; namely, the former predicted in 2010 that China’s GDP would reach 123 trillion and contribute to 40% of global GDP by 2040 (Fogel, 2010); the latter predicted in 2012 that China would maintain GDP growth rate above 8% until 2030 (Lin, 2014, p. 257). If we read the tea leaves more carefully, we can detect that for Xi, the shrinking moment of Alice’s magic mushroom started in 2015 when a stock market crash in China shed 30% of its value within two months (Xia, 2018, p. 13). China’s economy has been on the skid since then, as illustrated by the following GDP growth trend:
The problem is that Xi was in a state of cognitive delay and unaware of his shrinking size due to the fast dissipation of the magic; he still behaved in a way as a giant in front of the world. Alternatively, to speculate in another way, he probably knew exactly what was going on. He had a panic attack because he was concerned about losing performance-based legitimacy from a growing economy. Meanwhile, China’s corporate profit rate started to decline after 2007; the state-owned enterprises were pressuring the state to protect their interest at the cost of private, foreign, and joint-owned businesses, producing ‘the advancement of the state ownership, the retreat of the non-state sectors.’ (Chen, 2017, pp. 122-125, 190-194; Denvir, 2020) As tensions were building within the Chinese society, then-leader Hu Jintao called on the people to build a ‘harmonious society’; simultaneously, a harsh stability-maintenance system was perfected under the Political-Legal Czar Zhou Yongkang. Ordinary people often felt no harmony but as if they were being harmonized instead (Ringen, 2016). The ruling elite, especially the ‘Red Princelings,’ were nervous about the possible loss of the ruling status of the CCP, complaining that the ineffective Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao were playing a ‘pass the parcel’ game, but with a ticking time-bomb instead. The rise of Xi Jinping as a strongman was prompted by the high expectations among the ruling elite for the end of the chaos and the beginning of a new vision. Xi’s ‘China Dream’ was intended to offer the Chinese such a grandiose vision; the Belt and Route Initiative (BRI) to release China’s surplus productive capacity toward less developed Asian, African, and Eastern European regions; the Eurasian continental bridge brought China and Russia closer under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and toward a quasi-alliance against the U.S. with the rising Eurasianism (Bassin & Pozo, 2017). Xi realized that nationalism, even fundamentalist communist ideology, could be revitalized as an expediency to shore up the regime as its performance-based legitimacy was fizzling out. Totalitarianism, nationalism, and anti-Americanism inevitably would accentuate the simmering tensions between China and the U.S., which were structured into a Thucydides’ trap.
II. American China Policy: From Engagement to Decoupling/De-risking
Miles Maochun Yu, advisor to Secretary of State Pompeo on China under the Trump Administration, said that the most decisive factor in the U.S.-China relationship is not from the U.S.; the tense relationship is mainly attributable to the words and behavior of the Chinese communist Government (VOA, 2023). Michael Pillsbury (2016) framed China’s behavior in a century-long pattern: China, under Nationalists and Communists, launched a ‘hundred-year Marathon’ to achieve its ‘secret strategy to replace America as the global superpower.’ Not to mention that one hundred years ago, it was the U.S. that was positioned to replace the UK as the global superpower; it is a fanciful imagination about an extended, strategic, consistent, secret plan during one of the most turbulent one hundred years in Chinese history. For the same reasoning, the argument for China’s grand strategy as a ‘long game’ also has made the same mistake that can be detected by applying the logic of the dissipative structure: Looking from the root node, the decision-making tree offers infinite possibilities; looking from the terminal node in retrospect (namely, with hindsight), an exclusive and seemingly deterministic linear pathway can often be identified (Doshi, 2021; Xia, 2022). Suppose we apply the ‘long game’ logic in Chinese strategic competition. In that case, we must also accept the Chinese side’s accusation that the U.S. developed a systemic strategy when the Wangxia Treaty was signed in 1844 to dominate China. Indeed 1980, as Deng Xiaoping was giving the green light to the SEZs (special economic zones), his arch-rival Chen Yun reminded his colleagues of the spheres of influence created by Western imperialist powers in China. In 1992, when Deng tried to resuscitate China’s reform after the 1989 Massacre, Chen nagged top leaders to re-study Lenin’s arguments on imperialism, its infiltration, and the peaceful evolution attempted in socialist countries (Weng, 2019, pp. 43-45). We can also go to the durée longue of history to identify the Western impulse to colonize the Chinese civilization, as Xi Jinping referred to the Treaty of Versailles to remind Trump of national humiliation to impugn the trade war as a new bullying gesture (Bolton, 2020, pp. 301-302). Such kind of thinking would lead us into a loop of a chicken-egg relationship. In Barry Murdaco (2016)’s words, U.S. punitive trade wars with China often lead to ‘systematic communicative distortions’ that serve merely a strategic and manipulative purpose without valid truth-claiming or value judgment based upon facts.
Granted the hegemonic position of the U.S. during the past one hundred years, plus the unipolar moment (or ‘hyper-power’) in the decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the U.S. has been the stronger player to initiate, although not entirely for domestic interest but often due to global structural reasons since the U.S. has been the global hegemon. Under the dominant paradigm of neoliberalism (the so-called Washington Consensus), Bill Clinton attempted to ensnare China into global capitalism with a ‘constructive engagement policy.’ Under George W. Bush, the Blue Team, dominated by many neo-cons, designated China as a ‘strategic competitor’ in contrast to Clinton’s ‘strategic partner.’ Although the collision of China’s fighter jet with an American reconnaissance airplane over the South China Sea in 2001 brought the two countries to the brink of military confrontation, the September 11th attack immediately distracted them from mutually vilifying each other. It brought them into the same global anti-terrorism campaign. From the Beijing Olympics to the 2008 Financial Crisis, the marriage of convenience was further consolidated, and the G-2 collaboration (Chimerica or AmeriChina) reached its heyday (Ferguson, 2008; Gao, 2013).
However, the fundamental incompatibility between the Chinese Communist system and the U.S.-dominated global order became conspicuous in the 21st century, especially in the second decade, due to the following reasons: First, the Marxist-Leninist ideology and the communist nature of the regime have not been abandoned by the Chinese ruling elite; as they need resources for their legitimacy, Communism plus Nationalism (or Marx plus Qin Shi Huang) could still be convenient and useful. Second, China has not changed its policy dramatically regarding Taiwan (the national goal of reunification) or the East and South China Sea (Diaoyu/Senkaku Island and the Nine-Dash-Line claims); what has changed is that China has acquired more and more capabilities to pursue its claims. Third, the changing balance of power has made no major country feel secure. When the three blocs of the U.S., EU, and Japan were disturbed by the rising China, Russia, the biggest loser in the race of globalization, wanted to spoil the party for all four central power poles and alienate them from each other through information warfare, interference into national elections, and other conspiracies (for example, selling Ukraine-made missiles under the USSR to North Korea, etc.) (Broad & Sanger, 2017; Miller, 2017; Reevell, 2017). Russia would like to goad China to clash with the West, in which, for example, Armageddon over the Korean peninsula alone could fatally weaken the top three most potent economies simultaneously.
However, Xi Jinping and his advisors did not view things this way; instead, they believed that the U.S. has been on the course of permanent decline; the Sino-Russian coalition could offer a bedrock for China’s ideological and regime security in the face of Western subversion. The 2008 financial crisis broke out from the center of Wall Street, and the black Barack Obama was elected into the White House, further convincing the ethnocentric Chinese elite that the U.S. was doomed. Under these circumstances, in January 2011, Chinese President Hu Jintao proposed to the U.S. a cooperative partnership based upon mutual respect and a ‘win-win game.’ Next year, Xi Jinping phrased it as ‘the new-type relationship between great powers.’ In 2015, Xi Jinping reassured Obama that China would not ‘militarize’ the artificial islands China had built in the South China Sea. The action from China has been otherwise: newly built islands have been used as bases for radar, airports, missiles, etc. China’s ‘win-win’ solution, as quoted by Attorney General William Barr in 2020, was ‘boardroom banter’ and, from a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report, ‘that win-win in China means China wins twice.’ (DOJ, 2023) Understandably, under the Obama administration, the U.S. rejected the idea of a ‘new-type relationship of great powers’ and pushed back by introducing the ‘Pivot to Asia’ policy in 2011 to concentrate American resources in Asia to confront China.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, drawing inspiration from the successful transatlantic system, proposed a transpacific system bolstered by linking with the former to achieve the strategic goal of the U.S.: ‘The 21st century will be America’s Pacific century.’ The concrete content includes ‘advancing democracy and human rights,’ creating ‘a rules-based order, one that is open, free, transparent, and fair;’ urging political reform in China, etc. She argued: ‘Openness, freedom, transparency, and fairness have meaning far beyond the business realm. Just as the United States advocates for them in an economic context, we also advocate for them in political and social contexts. We support not only open economies but open societies. And as we engage more deeply with nations with whom we disagree on issues like democracy and human rights, we will persist in urging them to reform.’ (Clinton, 2011a & b)
These words, of course, were jarring to the ears of Chinese leaders. They caused their hedging in the 2016 presidential race between Clinton and Trump. Although they would love to see the U.S. presidential election fall into chaos, their bet was more on the transactional businessman Donald Trump, who could be easily accessible for deal-making considering his (and his family’s) vast business interest in China. To their surprise, Trump started the trade war against China for several reasons:
- Trumpism is a troika of nationalism, populism, and authoritarianism with an intense cult of personality. As we can easily imagine, two porcupines would have difficulty hugging each other, and policy and personality clashes would inevitably occur between the Trump and Xi Jinping administrations (Gingrich, 2019). These two leaders had scapegoated globalization/liberalization for the misery of losers in their countries and mobilized their anger and hatred to fuel their political machines.
- As Bolton revealed in his memoir, China was viewed by the U.S. and Russia as the common enemy (Bolton, 2020, pp. 68-171). Part of Trump’s grand strategy was to ally with Russia against China.
- The persistent deteriorating environment for American business, including intellectual property rights violations, forced transfer of technology, and discrimination against foreign companies, aggravated China hawks under the Trump administration (Hung, 2013, 2022, & 2023). Peter Navarro (2011), senior advisor on economy, made his fame by charging China for causing the death of the U.S. by a thousand cuts; Bolton accused China of gaming the free trade system and robbing the U.S. of ‘incalculable capital and commerce over decades;’ for Bolton, the issue was not merely about trade, but ‘a conflict of systems’ (Bolton, 2020, p. 67 & p. 297). Unlike under the previous administrations of almost half a century, this time, the business was not united to lobby the American government on behalf of China.
- The two countries’ ideological and systemic conflicts made strategic trust impossible. While Trump’s trade war hurt China’s economy significantly, China aimed to mobilize its resources to sway U.S. midterm elections in 2018. Although Trump encouraged China to interfere in American elections if it helped him (Bolton, 2020, p. 301), China would inadvertently do otherwise. The breakout of COVID-19, ‘the China virus’ in the eyes of Trump, upended Trump’s presidency and doomed his hope for reelection. In his desperate fight for political survival, Trump became obsessed with targeting China. This increasing hostility to China was also correlated with the drastic public opinion change over China. Americans overall turned hostile to China in 2020. Joe Biden, the 2020 presidential election winner, could not stem, nor reverse, the trend. Understandably, the Democrats and Republicans entered a competitive race to prove who is harsher toward China. On this point, Biden is believed by many to be following Trump’s policy without Trump. As Miles Maochun Yu put it, ‘a revolutionary change’ has happened to the American China policy, which has been on the wrong course since Nixon (VOA, 2023).
Standing in 2023, we can see the following facts:
- Since 2020, according to the Pew Research Center, across advanced economies, unfavorable opinion about China reached historic highs (ranging from 62% in Italy to 86% in Japan), and the trend did not subside. Specifically in the U.S., in 2020, the negative attitude accounted for 73%, ticking up to 76% in 2022 and 83% in 2023. The latest 2023 survey found, ‘Around four-in-ten Americans also now describe China as an enemy of the United States, rather than as a competitor or a partner.’ (Pew Research Report, 2023; Silver et al., 2023; Silver et al., 2020; Connaughton, 2022).
- President Biden has been a vocal chief critic of China’s policy and behavior, as well as Xi himself. In 2021, Biden said twice that he did not see ‘a democratic bone’ in Xi; in 2023, he mentioned Xi no less than two times as a ‘dictator.’ In responding to China’s protest of his ‘open political provocation,’ Biden insisted that he was telling facts. After being in the White House, Biden has sponsored the Summit of Democracy two times and in the third one plans to call on American democratic allies to win the century battle between democracy and autocracy. In a Chinese idiom, for the Chinese leadership, Biden is like ‘a soft cotton ball with a needle within’ (棉里藏针).
- Republicans have a higher percentage of hostility toward China than Democrats. As a party that is trying to win back the White House in 2024, its leaders have been hammering Biden for his ‘soft’ policy toward China. Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) of the Select Committee on the CCP in the U.S. Congress, a ‘steadfast China hawk,’ viewed the strategic competition against China as an ‘existential struggle’ and ‘a whole-of-society competition’ (Feng, 2023). Some fanatical Republican politicians or commentators have accused President Biden of being a ‘China-first’ president (Trump in 2023), ‘soft on China,’ and having a moral weakness worse than Trump (Nikki Haley in 2023). Florida Congressmember Diaz-Balart claimed, ‘Biden administration is doing things that only benefit the Communist China.’ (Fox Business, 2023) The Fox News fixture Gordon Chang has attacked Biden as being ‘outdated,’ ‘unprepared,’ ‘feeble,’ and ‘xenophobic’ to ‘weaken,’ ‘marginalize,’ and ‘undermine’ the U.S. and its allies’ interest. He even used the word ‘treason.’ The following two tweets symbolize Gordon Chang: ‘#JoeBiden has everything backwards. When #China’s regime is hostile toward #America, he rewards it. No wonder the #CCP is now on a belligerent bender.’ ‘#China is ‘managing’ #JoeBiden, ordering him around. This will almost certainly end in the war when #XiJinping goes one step too far.’ (June 27, 2023) He said in a recent interview China sees the US as ‘another vassal coming to the grand celestial court to acknowledge its subordination.’ Sadly, Gordon Chang, who catapulted himself into fame by publishing The Coming Collapse of China (2001), is now cashing in on his celebrity status to prophesy the coming collapse of America.
To sum up, on the one hand, we can see an apparent hardening of U.S. China policy toward a hawkish and confrontational direction; on the other hand, the so-called bipartisan consensus is plagued by toxic partisan bickering and slandering. On July 20, 2023, the U.S. House Select Committee on CCP held a hearing on the Biden Administration’s policy on China. Chairman Gallagher claimed not to ‘score partisan points’ and to ‘sincerely believe that we are all on the same side.’ Still, his accusation of ‘Zombie engagement’ and other Republican members’ urge for a complete decoupling with China is incompatible with the ‘partial disengagement’ and ‘de-risking’ from the Biden Administration (Select Committee, 2023). Traditionally, U.S. politicians followed the protocol, ‘Politics stops at the water’s edge.’ Nowadays, especially after Trumpism permeated and captured the GOP, U.S. national interest has been instrumentalized for narrow-minded, selfish individual or group interest. This does not mean the Biden administration faces no objection from the liberal side. As the U.S. has been ratcheting up its China policy toward strategic or partial decoupling, the two-volume set of The China Questions sponsored by the Harvard Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies diverted from mainstream development. The editors noticed that among eighty-two contributors, most (more than fifty) ‘think primarily of the two countries as competitors.’ Still, none of them contends that ‘China is both a competitor and a threat, and that threat cannot be mitigated.’ The editors admitted that their consensus differs from ‘an increasingly public view.’ (Rudolph and Szonyi, 2018; Carrai et al, 2022, pp. 13-14). For another example, Ryan Hass (2021), the director of China of the National Security Council under the Obama administration, proposed the concept of ‘competitive interdependence’ for U.S. China policy and argued, ‘neither country can achieve its goals in an outright hostile relationship. Neither country is capable of imposing its will on the other at an acceptable cost or risk. Given the dense web of interdependence that binds the people of both countries together, it is difficult to envision a scenario whereby one country succeeds while the other fails. They both likely will rise or fall in tandem.’ (p. 41) This argument bordering on moral equivalency in juxtaposing the U.S. with China does not rhyme well with Biden’s call for a final battle between democracy and autocracy. Confronting attacks from both left and right, this is the danger lying beneath the façade of a U.S. policy consensus on China under the Biden administration.
III. What Made China Contempt of the U.S.?
When we see a new speaker in Congress with the surname McCarthy who designated a Wisconsinite as the chair for the House Select Committee on the CCP, their sensational rhetoric on Communist Red China inclines this author to ask: Are we entering McCarthyism II? Two Congressional members, Judy Chu (CA-28), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), a CAPAC member and the ranking member of the Select Committee, were concerned about that: ‘Our communities have seen through our own country’s history what can happen when unchecked rhetoric fans the flames of prejudice.’ They listed some examples that competition against an Asian country (China or Japan) ‘can bring out the worst in us.’ (Chu & Krishnamoorthi, 2023) Regrettably, they did not mention the worst of the worst: red-baiting, witch-hunting, and persecution under McCarthyism, which drove the Caltech professor Qian Xuesen back to China and made the atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, satellite, and rocket programs possible for an American enemy country. Considering what has been going on in the U.S. for the past six years, especially from the Jan. 6th Riots to the revelation of a Chinese spy base in Cuba since 2019 and a military base in plan, it has become increasingly probable that a McCarthyism II may accompany the ongoing Cold War II.
The late psychologist Elisabeth Young-Bruehl (1996, pp. 250-252) built a theory of character types for individual character and social character. She proposed four ideal types: Obsessional character, hysterical character, narcissistic character, and mixed type/merger. As Young-Bruehl (1996, p. 340) had warned of the double fallacies of ‘psychologizing society’ and ‘sociologizing individual,’ basically, we can categorize the dominant social character of Nazi Germany and Putin’s Russia as ‘obsessional,’ that of the U.S. as ‘hysterical,’ and that of China as ‘narcissistic.’ Hofstadter (2008 [1952]) also pointed out that the danger for U.S. politics is a tendency to fall into paranoid style. For example, as the No. 1 economy with the most powerful military in the world, for the past three decades (1989-2022), the U.S. spending on the military has kept increasing thanks to an expanding economy. The most impressive data is that the growth rate of military expenditure has been faster than the GDP growth rate, with an average of 2.45%, except at three junctures (after the end of the Cold War, the 2008 Financial Crisis, and the 2020 pandemic recession). Although the U.S. has developed the most formidable military machine—a ‘warfare state’—in human history, the Heritage Foundation (2023), in its annual report on U.S. military power inaugurated in 2014, gave a ‘marginal’ score (from ‘very weak,’ ‘weak,’ ‘marginal,’ to ‘strong’ and ‘very strong’) in all years from 2015 to 2022, and a ‘weak’ score in 2023. As Michael Beckley (2021) said, ‘The United States has spent $19 trillion on its military since the end of the Cold War. That is $16 trillion more than China spent and nearly as much as the rest of the world combined spent during the same period. Yet many experts think that the United States is about to lose a devastating war.’ Taking China’s excessive narcissism into account, we can confidently say that the probability for China to launch a direct and massive military attack upon Taiwan has declined after the Obama/Ma Ying-jeou administrations. Despite Xi’s much stronger desire and ambition to fancy Taiwan, Xi’s ability and the geopolitical environment have been working against his wishes. China has exploited American paranoia with a tendency to play the stratagem of empty fortress. Hypes from China often have been serving the purpose of harassing, agitating, and exhausting U.S. power to accelerate the imperial overstretch and ultimately a self-inflicted wound by the mighty U.S. Here we can notice a conspicuous methodological flaw in Pillsbury (2016, p. 2 & Chapter 4)’s ‘One-Hundred Year Marathon’: He was interviewing the ‘former spies’ and defectors as his source. We have reason to doubt to what extent ‘the former’ can be verified because either reading Sun Tzu’s Art of War (1994) on ‘Employing Spies’ or 36 Stratagems on ‘Using Adversary’s Spies’ (Braham, 1995), we have to be careful about how double agents are used to sow discord and spread falsehoods in enemy country. Understandably, fear and paranoia abound in thinking about China, alerting Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andreas Kluth (2023) to warn his country: ‘It’s Time for a Pause in US Hysteria About China.’ This is also made possible by the military-industrial complex and the oligarchs within the U.S., which direct our attention inward to the U.S.
Graph 2: U.S. Military Spending/Defense Budget and Its Percentage of GDP, 1960-2023
Graph 3: The Percentage Point of Military Spending Growth Rate Minus GDP Growth Rate
Now we come to answer the question: What has made China contemptuous of the U.S.? By monitoring Chinese news, we can quickly realize that Chinese official propaganda always has two staple elements in their brainwashing: the achievements of the Chinese military and weapon system, as well as the natural-economic-social-political crises in the West. Bearing in mind that the CCP has spent more money on internal security (stability-maintenance system) than national defense for many years, the show-off of Chinese weaponry can either serve the goal of deterrence to the people or boost their confidence over the ‘declining’ U.S. Nevertheless, the massive and decontextualized coverage of American ills and crises serves only one purpose: imbue the idea of the ‘Rise of China, Decline of America.’ The following four topics have offered ample grits for the Chinese propaganda grinder: the decaying infrastructure, the public education crisis (defunding, deterioration of quality, mass shootings on campus, increasing financial dependency upon Chinese students, etc.), the racial conflicts (anti-Asian violence, gun violence, racism, etc.), and the polarizing and dysfunctional domestic politics (Trumpism at its peak). Regarding American decaying infrastructure, the one million death toll due to COVID-19 revealed the ugly part of the leading rich country with the best medical technology. In the first three months of 2023, at least 14 train derailments happened in the U.S. (five in both January and February and four in March), which put this country in the worst record even compared to a Third World country.[i] As for violence, in the first six months of 2023, there had been at least 311 mass shootings (four or more people shot, excluding perpetrators). Most of these artificial disasters make the Chinese propaganda job easy to attack the fundamental motto of the U.S.: Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This has also enhanced China’s ego to narrate the China story, export its development model to other countries, and expand its discursive power worldwide.
Nevertheless, how are these tragedies in the U.S. related to the military-industrial complex and the oligarchs? Two mechanisms are working in the American political economy: the breakup of the nexus of taxation and representation and the false trade-off between gun and butter or warfare and welfare framed by the ultra-conservative political force in American politics. Regarding the former, Niall Ferguson (2001) presented ‘the square of power’ as the foundation of a country’s global power. Explicitly speaking, taxation (tax agency), representation (parliament), national debt (bond issuance agency), and central bank (regulating money supply and inflation) are four institutional pillars to form the square to elevate a country into a global power such as the British Empire and the United States (p. 15). The 19th century became a progressive era for industrial societies due to improving workers’ human capital thanks to public funding, when ‘capitalists began lobbying governments for the public provision of the education’ (Galor, 2022, p. 75). However, as the U.S. has increasingly been turning into an oligarchy, the super-rich can hire lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists to create tax loopholes and help the rich and companies to hide money in tax havens (Winters, 2011; Lindsey, 2016; Reich, 2020); MNCs (multinational corporations) further weakened the tax base on the national citizens and the corporate tax; nations became more dependent upon the global financial market for help; taxation all over industrial democracies faces a crisis (Thompson, 2022, Chapter 8). During the turn of the 21st century, the Second Gilded Age further caused the concentration of wealth, exaggerated the aristocratic excess, shifted tax burdens more to the middle class and working class, and may have intensified the class conflict and caused the decline of democracy (Philipps, 2022). Based upon leaked secret IRS files, ProPublica (2021) investigated how the wealthiest Americans avoided income tax and the burden shifted to the average working people. Its series of reports revealed that the 25 richest Americans were worth $1.1 trillion by the end of 2018; their federal tax bill was $1.9 billion; for comparison, 14.3 million ordinary American wage earners put together would equal the total wealth of the ultrarich top 25. Between 2006 and 2018, for every $100 of wealth growth typical Americans paid $160 in taxes, while Jeff Bezos paid only $1.09. However, the federal tax bill for those wage earners was $143 billion. Not only did Bezos, Elon Musk, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icahn, and Donald Trump pay zero federal income tax for some years, but Bezos received a tax credit of $4,000 for his children in 2011. In addition to personal income tax avoidance, some U.S. companies, such as Apple, could avoid federal corporate tax by exploiting the different tax policies in the U.S. and Ireland (Dicken, 2015, p. 241).
On the one hand, big companies and the super-rich could pay no federal or less federal tax than a clerical employee. On the other hand, we have seen the increasing influence of corporate money (such as Koch Brothers and others) in U.S. politics. The landmark Supreme Court decision on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010) protects corporate campaign financing and electioneering as freedom of speech and further opened the gate to let gushing corporate money bend U.S. elections toward the high pitch of corporate elites.
Under neo-liberalism for four decades, the dragon of social Darwinism blending with racism has raised its head within the Republican Party, reaching its extreme under Trump’s presidency. The U.S. elites have framed defense vs. human capital spending in a false zero-sum game to perpetuate and institutionalize the skewed tax system for the rich. As Margaret Levi (1988, p. 1) pointed out three decades ago, ‘The history of state revenue production is the history of the evolution of the state…. At the foundation of increases in a state’s provision of goods and services is its revenue production system.’ The conservative Republicans would, first, starve the beast (primarily the federal government and its bureaucracy, especially the IRS) (ProPublica, 2018) by defunding bureaucracy and cutting taxes, especially for the rich; second, crowd out programs of physical and human infrastructure by prioritizing and increasing defense spending. Ryan Hass (2021, p. 3) states, ‘Ironically, even President Trump has complained that the Department of Defense’s rising budget requests to counter China challenge have been crowding out government funding for domestic priorities, like infrastructure.’ Understandably, beating the drum against China, boycotting the human infrastructure plan in Congress, blocking Biden’s student debt cancellation, attacking Biden for weak national security, and stopping him from controlling gun violence can become a patchwork party platform for the Republicans. When humanity is stepping into the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR) with AI, Big Data, Robotics, etc., some people have casually talked about ‘the useless class’ and are willing to jettison a considerable portion of our human community (Harari, 2018). They have failed to realize that in human history, for the first time, we could have the highest percentage of people become part of the leisured class, who can, through education and investment in human capital, nurture their skill and liberate their creativity to engage in production, both in tangible and nontangible goods, the latter including symbols, signs, and ideas that have values. China, due to its draconian policy (such as the residential registration system) and totalitarian regime, has failed miserably to even turn their migrant workers into urban citizens or best-educated youth into productive force (the unemployment rate among young people, age 16-24, reached 20.8% in 2023) (Sun & Leahy, 2023); this is one of the fundamental reasons that China will not become a future hegemon. If the U.S. can invest more in its physical and human infrastructure, its competition against China will have high odds of succeeding. During the past three years under the pandemic recession and the U.S.-China conflict, the United States, indisputably, has prevailed over China on two crucial races: microchips and COVID-19 vaccine/therapeutic drugs. These two outstanding achievements, built upon the American education and scientific system as well as its open and inclusive immigration tradition, have secured Americans as well as U.S. allies from China’s threat (Miller, 2022; Kahl & Wright, 2021). I am not implying that a robust American military is unnecessary; I want to emphasize that the U.S. must first win the Cold War II before winning a hot war. The victory in Cold War II, which relies directly on U.S. science, education, culture (the strength of soft power), vision, and ideas/ideals, may relieve this country from fighting a hot war. However, there is no such crystal consensus in American politics and society.
IV. Looking Forward
In response to China’s proposal for ‘new relations of great powers’ and ‘the community of common destiny for humanity,’ the American governments have formulated their strategies and policies, from Obama to Trump and then to Biden. The government’s official policy, the corporate reaction and readjustment, and the prevalent attitude (the public opinion, universities/think tanks, cultural industries, etc.) have aligned together, unseen for decades. An optimistic, sometimes euphoric feeling has been in the air: finally, the US has reached a consensus on its China policy. To some extent, we can say that the U.S. has the convergence of China policy among two parties, the Biden administration and Congress, the business executives and the Pentagon, and the elite and the public opinion. The old guidelines, such as constructive engagement, G-2, and strategic partnership, have given way to disengagement/decoupling (or at least partial disengagement/decoupling and de-risking), competition with guardrail, and talks about possible Cold War II, Thucydides’ Trap, and a final battle between democracy and autocracy. In shifting the world from ‘the balance of power’ played by most countries between the U.S. and China to ‘Bandwagoning’ around the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role. During this crisis, which caused a ‘polycrisis’ (pandemic recession, social riots, political tensions, and international military conflict) (World Economic Forum, 2023), China’s behavior, such as lack of transparency, irresponsibility, spreading lies, scapegoating foreign countries, weaponization of PPEs, alienated the world. A Pew Research Center (2023) survey (conducted from Feb. 20 to May 22, 2023, among 27,285 people in 23 countries) reveals: ‘Overall, a median of 41% across the 23 nations polled believe the U.S. is the world’s leading economic power, while 33% name China.’ Trump’s loss of power and the steady stewardship from President Biden also facilitated a temporary calm-down in American partisan politics. A convergence and possibly a consensus over U.S.-China policy has been emerging.
However, we must be aware that China’s threat has been partially a hype, co-produced by China and the U.S. for their respective domestic constituencies. China’s seemingly aggressive strategic policy and posturing have been more pro-active, passive, and suboptimal. The reason is quite simple: China has been under a long subordination to the hegemonic powers of the West, in particular, the U.S., and sometimes, that of the USSR and later Russia. At most, the defensive nature of China’s strategy can be understood as passive aggression or the complex of inferiority-superiority. It is more framed by the leadership and its propaganda machinery for their internal audience to shore up national unity and regime legitimacy. Many of its policies do not have cost-effective analysis and, therefore, cannot be sustainable. Understandably, its challenge to American hegemony cannot persevere in the long run.
On the American side, (mis)perception, groupthink, bounded rationality, and irrationality (hysteria, paranoia, etc.) played essential roles in shaping American strategic thinking. Glocalization, linkage politics, a two-level game (synergy between foreign policy and domestic politics), and the spill-over effects of electoral rhetoric upon international politics all have complicated the U.S.-China policy. Vanity, greed, hypocrisy, and hubris from all corners have made the U.S.-China policy messier. Although the danger of American China policy arises from the hysterical style of American politics, the Achilles’ heel of U.S.-China policy is exposed by American internal problems: the decay of infrastructure (both physical and human), polarization of the society, political demagoguery, populism, etc. In the U.S. response to Xi Jinping’s global geostrategic ambition, we see a consensual façade but a fractured foundation. The foundation of American China policy is fractured and shaky. In Chinese idioms, it is the scenario of ‘same bed, different dreams,’ or ‘two minds seemingly in harmony’ as we look at the partisan maneuvering.
The danger may soon arise from the superficial unity of U.S.-China policy if we cannot understand why China has harbored and demonstrated its contempt toward the U.S. Not because the weapon system, the military prowess, the high-tech power, and the economy of the U.S. are inferior; all of them are the envy of China. However, the American chronic neglect and failure to maintain its physical and human infrastructure and global reputation/prestige are to blame. To understand the cause and solution to such shortcomings, we must grasp the inner logic driving U.S. domestic politics: The oligarchic politics has changed the old formula of ‘no representation, no taxation’ to ‘representation with the forte of the super-rich, taxation with a loophole for the rich.’ The collapse of the taxation-representation nexus in the West caused the decay of Western democracy, with no exception of American democracy, which has diminishing resources and capabilities to confront mounting internal and external challenges as the world has been entering a polycrisis in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those ancient teachings, both from the East and the West more than two thousand years ago, still ring true for today’s American political economy: Sun Tzu (1994, p. 173) advised the strategy of employing the military with ‘one thousand pieces of gold per day’ for ‘an army of one hundred thousand.’ Plato said, ‘When there is an income tax, the just man will pay more and the unjust less on the same income.’ (Goodman, 1997, p. 821) Freedom is not free; democracy is not cheap. We buy civilization with taxes.[ii]
In repairing the nexus of representation and taxation, the Biden administration and the OECD countries formed a global coalition over minimum corporate tax. In 2021, 130 countries representing 90% of global GDP established an international tax framework with a minimum 15% tax rate (OECD, 2021). Although this is not enough, it is an encouraging step worldwide to strengthen the nexus of representation and taxation. More reforms need to come from the U.S. to create a global spill-over effect, or a mental contagion, for liberal democracies to have more capabilities to respond to their discontents and challengers. The American traditional motto from Lincoln is still the best remedy for political crisis: A government of the people, by the people, and for the people will never perish from the earth. If we accept a government of the super-rich, by the super-rich, and for the super-rich, the U.S. army would be more like a mercenary, not consisting of patriots, but fighting for the oligarchy. Liberal democracy will soon reach its end. For this reason, the coming U.S. presidential and congressional elections in 2024 will be an essential litmus test for whether Americans can sustain the momentum for progressive change in the tax structure and achieve a Goldilocks formula in steering U.S. China policy away from the two extremes: the sledgehammer approach for complete decoupling and the old fantasy of Chimerica. This is also important for U.S. allies worldwide to monitor closely.
As happened in the 2016 and 2020 elections, it is conceivable that China would not sit idly on the sideline to watch Americans solve their polycrisis through electoral politics. Since Wang Huning (1991) formulated his grand strategy for rejuvenating China and displacing the U.S. in his book, America Against America, despite his reasoning being faulty and his prediction being vain, under his orchestration, China will apply the strategy of schismogenesis to sow seeds of suspicion, confusion, and division through its cognitive warfare in American politics and society. If Americans are confidently prepared to win this cognitive (psychological/propaganda) warfare, namely Cold War II, the U.S. may defuse World War III for the world.
Acknowledgments: Thanks to the Northeast Asian History Foundation (Seoul, South Korea) and its Institute of Korea-China Relations director–Dr. Kim Inhee—for inviting me to present the first draft of the paper at their annual conference, ‘The Emergence of a New Cold War and the Clash of Civilizations’ in August 2023. The participants of the conference inspired the author to revise the manuscript. The writing and revision are made possible by a grant from the China Truth Institute (New York, USA) under the aegis of Mr. Cheng Yizhong.
Declaration of interest statement: At this moment, the author declares no conflict of interest in my writing and its arguments.
[i] While I was finishing this paper, a coal train of 19 cars derailed in Virginia on July 7, 2023, at: https://apnews.com/article/norfolk-southern-derailment-virginia-cfba9fccb52d1bbcf02134bca2717254.
[ii] The U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said, ‘I like to pay taxes. With them I buy civilization.’ From Goodman, 1997, p. 820.
References:
Allison, Graham (2017). Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap? Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Achcar, G. (2013). The New Cold War: The United States, Russia, and China from Kosovo to Ukraine. Westbourne Press.
Bassin, M. and G. Pozo, ed. (2017). The Politics of Eurasianism: Identity, Popular Culture and Russia’s Foreign Policy. Rowman & Littlefield.
Beckley, M. (2021). America Is Not Ready for a War With China: How to Get the Pentagon to Focus on the Real Threats. Foreign Affairs, June 10.
Bolton, J. (2020). The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. Simon & Schuster.
Brahm, L. (1995). Negotiating in China: 36 Strategies. NAGA Group Limited.
Bremmer, I. and N. Roubini (2011). A G-Zero World: The New Economic Club Will Produce Conflict, Not Cooperation. Foreign Affairs, March/April 2011, Vol. 90 Issue 2, pp. 2-7.
Broad, W. and D. Sanger (2017). North Korea’s Missile Success Is Linked to Ukrainian Plant, Investigators Say. The New York Times, Aug. 14, at: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html.
Carrai, M., et al, ed. (2022). The China Questions 2: Critical Insights into US-China Relations. Harvard University Press.
Chen, P. (2017). The Age of Plunder: The 2008 Economic Crisis as a Turning Point in Chinese History and World Civilization, edited by Ming Xia. iSun Affairs.
Chu, J. & R. Krishnamoorthi. (2023). In competition with Chinese Communist Party, anti-Asian rhetoric only divides. USA Today Op-ed, April 26, at: https://capac-chu.house.gov/press-release/joint-usa-today-op-ed-capac-members-chu-krishnamoorthi-write-competition-chinese.
Clinton, H. (2011). America’s Pacific Century. Foreign Policy, Washington Issue 189, Nov.: 56-63.
–. 2011. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton Delivers Remarks On America’s Pacific Century. The State Department, Nov. 10, at: https://www.proquest.com/docview/925702002/A81D2F5CAA2B4555PQ/1?accountid=7287.
Connaughton, A. (2022). Fast facts about views of China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. February 1, Pew Research Center report, at: https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2022/02/01/fast-facts-about-views-of-china-ahead-of-the-2022-beijing-olympics/.
Denvir, D. (2022). Corporate Interests Are Inflaming US-China Tensions: An Interview With Ho-Fung Hung. Jacobin, July 31, at: https://jacobin.com/2022/07/ho-fung-hung-part-2-interview-us-china-conflict.
Dicken, P. (2015). Global Shift: Mapping the Changing Contours of the World Economy, 7th Ed. Guilford Press.
DOJ (Department of Justice) (2020). Transcript of Attorney General Barr’s Remarks on China Policy at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum,’ Friday, July 17, at: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/transcript-attorney-general-barr-s-remarks-china-policy-gerald-r-ford-presidential-museum.
Doshi, R. (2012). The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order. Oxford University Press.
Economy, E. (2003). Changing Course on China. Current History, Vol. 102, No. 665, September, pp. 243-249.
–. (2022). The World According to China. Polity.
Feng, J. (2023). How to Confront China. Newsweek, on Feb. 22, 2023, at: https://www.newsweek.com/us-china-house-select-committee-republicans-democrats-1782383.
Ferguson, N. (2001). The Cash Nexus: Money and Power in the Modern World, 1700-2000. Basic Books.
–. (2008). The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World. Penguin Press.
–. (2020). Cold War II: This time, it’s with China. National Interest, Dec. 17, 2020, pp. 62-65.
Fogel, R. (2010). $123,000,000,000,000: China’s estimated economy by the year 2040. Be warned. Foreign Policy, Jan. 4, at: https://foreignpolicy.com/2010/01/04/123000000000000/.
Fox Business (2023). Biden admin is doing things that only benefit China: Rep. Diaz-Balart. Jun 27, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iur2nVEkXMY.
Friedman, T. (2006). The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the Twenty-First Century. Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
Galor, O. (2022). The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality. Dutton.
Gao, V. (2013). ‘AmeriChina’ looking for trust at the top. CNN, June 7, at: https://www.cnn.com/2013/06/07/opinion/china-america-summit-gao/index.html.
Gingrich, N. (2019). Trump vs. China: Facing America’s Greatest Threat. Center Street.
Goldin, I. and M. Mariathasan (2014). The Butterfly Defect: How Globalization Creates Systemic Risks, and What to Do about It. Princeton University Press.
Goodman, T., ed. (1997). The Forbes Book of Business Quotations: Thoughts on the Business of Life. Black Dog and Leventhal Publishers, Inc.
Harari, Y. (2018). 21 Lessons for the 21st Century. Random House.
Hass, R. (2021). Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence. Yale University Press.
Heritage Foundation (2023). Download the 2023 Index. The Heritage Foundation, at: https://www.heritage.org/military-strength/download-the-index.
Hofstadter, R. (2008 [1952]). The Paranoid Style in American Politics. Vintage Books.
Hu, X. (2023). Hu Xijin’s Weibo post, 07/11/2023, at: https://weibo.com/1989660417/N9oukmNX8?type=repost.
Hung, H. (2013). China’s Rise Stalled?, Review: Michael Pettis, The Great Rebalancing: Trade, Conflict, and the Perilous Road Ahead for the World Economy, Princeton University Press: Princeton 2013.’ New Left Review, May/June.
–. (2022). Clash of Empires: From ‘Chimerica’ to the ‘New Cold War’. Cambridge University Press.
–. (2023). Corporate Interests Are Inflaming US-China Tensions, An Interview With Ho-Fung Hung, Interview By Daniel Denvir. Jacobin, at: https://jacobin.com/2022/07/ho-fung-hung-part-2-interview-us-china-conflict.
Kahl, C., and T. Wright (2021). Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order. St. Martin’s Press.
Kluth, A. (2023a). It’s Time for a Pause in US Hysteria About China. Bloomberg, August 14, at: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2023-08-14/us-hysteria-over-china-threat-could-drag-down-world-economy?leadSource=uverify%20wall#xj4y7vzkg.
–. (2023b). America’s China Hysteria Has Gone Too Far. Bloomberg, Aug. 27, at: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/america-s-china-hysteria-has-gone-too-far/vi-AA1fPWxa?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=1bcd2906d1734798b9ee4835ea126d6f&ei=15.
Layne, C. (2020). Preventing the China-U.S. Cold War from Turning Hot. The Chinese Journal of International Politics, Volume 13, Issue 3, Autumn 2020, pp. 343–385, https://doi.org/10.1093/cjip/poaa012.
Levi, M. (1988). Of Rule and Revenue. California University Press.
Lin, Y. (2014). Demystifying the Chinese Economy, updated version [解读中国经济,增订版]. Beijing Daxue.
Lindsey, L. (2016). Conspiracies of the Ruling Class: How to Break Their Grip Forever. Simon & Schuster.
Lowsen, B. (2017). The Four Types of China Engager: Which Are You? Dragon Slayer, Diplomat, Sinologist, or Panda Hugger, where do you fit in? The Diplomat, January 28, at: https://thediplomat.com/2017/01/the-four-types-of-china-engager-which-are-you/.
Meerloo, A. M. (2009 [1956]). The Rape of Mind. Grosset & Dunlap/The Universal Library.
Miller, C. (2017). Inside ‘Satan’s’ Lair: The Lock-Tight Ukrainian Rocket Plant At Center Of Tech-Leak Scandal. Oct. 28, at: https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-yuzhmash-north-korea-rocket-technology-report/28821134.html.
Miller, C. (2022). Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology. Scribner.
Murdaco, B. (2016). The Hermeneutics of International Trade Conflicts: U.S. Punitive Trade Policy Towards China and Japan. Ph.D. Dissertation, Department of Political Science, the Graduate Center, City University of New York, at: https://academicworks.cuny.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1703&context=gc_etds.
Navarro, P., and G. Autry (2011). Death by China: Confronting the Dragon: A Global Call to Action. Pearson FT Press.
OECD. (2021). 130 countries and jurisdictions join bold new framework for international tax reform. OECD website, January 7, at: https://www.oecd.org/newsroom/130-countries-and-jurisdictions-join-bold-new-framework-for-international-tax-reform.htm.
Pew Research Center (2023). Report: International Views of Biden and U.S. Largely Positive, June 27, at: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2023/06/27/international-views-of-biden-and-u-s-largely-positive/.
Phillips, K. (2002). Wealth and Democracy: A Political History of the American Rich. Broadway Books.
Pillsbury, M. (2016). Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the Global Superpower. St. Martin’s Griffin.
ProPublica (2021). The Secret IRS Files Short Form: A Quick Guide to What We Uncovered. June 8, at: https://www.propublica.org/article/the-secret-irs-files-short-form-a-quick-guide-to-what-we-uncovered.
ProPublica (2018). Gutting the IRS: Who Wins When a Crucial Agency Is Defunded: 2018-2020. The ProPublica, at: https://www.propublica.org/series/gutting-the-irs.
Reevell, P. (2017). Ukraine denies North Korean missile components came from state-owned factory; The head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council rejected the claim. ABC News, August 14, at: https://abcnews.go.com/International/ukraine-denies-north-korean-missile-components-state-owned/story?id=49206153.
Reich, R. (2020). The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It. Alfred A. Knopf.
Ringen, S. (2016). The Perfect Dictatorship: China in the 21st Century. Hong Kong University Press.
Rudolph, J., and M.Szonyi, ed. (2018). The China Questions: Critical Insights into a Rising Power. Harvard University Press.
Select Committee on the CCP (2023). The Biden Administration’s PRC Strategy hearing. US Congress House of Representatives, July 20, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FUMOPjI5PM.
Silver, L., et al. (2020). Unfavorable Views of China Reach Historic Highs in Many Countries: Majorities say China has handled COVID-19 outbreak poorly,’ October 6, Pew Research Center Report, at: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2020/10/06/unfavorable-views-of-china-reach-historic-highs-in-many-countries/.
–. (2023). Americans Are Critical of China’s Global Role – as Well as Its Relationship with Russia, Most see little ability for the U.S. and China to cooperate. Pew Research Center Report, April 12, at: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2023/04/12/americans-are-critical-of-chinas-global-role-as-well-as-its-relationship-with-russia/.
Sun Tzu (1994). Art of War, translated by R. Sawyer. Westview.
Sun, Y. and J. Leahy. (2023). China’s youth left behind as jobs crisis mounts. Financial Times, July 9, at: https://www.ft.com/content/72d697d7-113b-4219-af3c-f19fa4c72a0d.
Thompson, H. (2022). Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Century. Oxford University Press.
Voice of America (2023). Special Interview with Yu Maochun [专访余茂春：投身美中博弈 个人荣辱不惊], Jun 17, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-wWfEQW1LM&t=3730s.
Weng, H. [翁寒松] (2019). Why Xi Jinping Can: From the 17th to the 19th Party Congress [从十七大到十九大：习近平为什么’能’？]. North America Chinese Publishing House [北美华人书社].
Winters, J. (2011). Oligarchy. Cambridge University Press.
Xia, M. (2018[2000]). The Dual Developmental State: Development Strategy and Institutional Arrangements for China’s Transition. Routledge.
–. (2018). China’s Financial Crisis in the Making. Journal of Chinese Political Science, January, 23(1), pp. 9-32.
–. (2023). Sino-US Competition: Is Liberal Democracy an Asset or Liability? Journal of Chinese Political Science, Vol. 28, No. 2, June, pp. 331-343.
Wang, H. (1991). America against America [美国反对美国]. Shanghai People’s Publishing House.
World Economic Forum (2023). This is why ‘polycrisis’ is a useful way of looking at the world right now. Mar 7, at: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/03/polycrisis-adam-tooze-historian-explains/.
Yan, X. [阎学通] (2014). China’s New Foreign Policy: Differentiated Treatment of Friend and Enemy’ [中国新外交政策: 区别对待敌友].Guancha, Feb. 3, at: https://www.guancha.cn/YanXueTong/2014_02_03_203297_s.shtml.
Young-Bruehl, E. (1996). The Anatomy of Prejudice. Harvard University Press.
Zakaria, F. (2012). The Post-American World, Release 2.0. W. W. Norton & Company.