Misperception, False Dilemma, and the U.S.-China Hegemonic Rivalry

The problem is that Xi was in a state of cognitive delay and unaware of his shrinking size due to the fast dissipation of the magic; he still behaved in a way as a giant in front of the world. Alternatively, to speculate in another way, he probably knew exactly what was going on. He had a panic attack because he was concerned about losing performance-based legitimacy from a growing economy. Meanwhile, China’s corporate profit rate started to decline after 2007; the state-owned enterprises were pressuring the state to protect their interest at the cost of private, foreign, and joint-owned businesses, producing ‘the advancement of the state ownership, the retreat of the non-state sectors.’ (Chen, 2017, pp. 122-125, 190-194; Denvir, 2020) As tensions were building within the Chinese society, then-leader Hu Jintao called on the people to build a ‘harmonious society’; simultaneously, a harsh stability-maintenance system was perfected under the Political-Legal Czar Zhou Yongkang. Ordinary people often felt no harmony but as if they were being harmonized instead (Ringen, 2016). The ruling elite, especially the ‘Red Princelings,’ were nervous about the possible loss of the ruling status of the CCP, complaining that the ineffective Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao were playing a ‘pass the parcel’ game, but with a ticking time-bomb instead. The rise of Xi Jinping as a strongman was prompted by the high expectations among the ruling elite for the end of the chaos and the beginning of a new vision. Xi’s ‘China Dream’ was intended to offer the Chinese such a grandiose vision; the Belt and Route Initiative (BRI) to release China’s surplus productive capacity toward less developed Asian, African, and Eastern European regions; the Eurasian continental bridge brought China and Russia closer under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and toward a quasi-alliance against the U.S. with the rising Eurasianism (Bassin & Pozo, 2017). Xi realized that nationalism, even fundamentalist communist ideology, could be revitalized as an expediency to shore up the regime as its performance-based legitimacy was fizzling out. Totalitarianism, nationalism, and anti-Americanism inevitably would accentuate the simmering tensions between China and the U.S., which were structured into a Thucydides’ trap.

II. American China Policy: From Engagement to Decoupling/De-risking

Miles Maochun Yu, advisor to Secretary of State Pompeo on China under the Trump Administration, said that the most decisive factor in the U.S.-China relationship is not from the U.S.; the tense relationship is mainly attributable to the words and behavior of the Chinese communist Government (VOA, 2023). Michael Pillsbury (2016) framed China’s behavior in a century-long pattern: China, under Nationalists and Communists, launched a ‘hundred-year Marathon’ to achieve its ‘secret strategy to replace America as the global superpower.’ Not to mention that one hundred years ago, it was the U.S. that was positioned to replace the UK as the global superpower; it is a fanciful imagination about an extended, strategic, consistent, secret plan during one of the most turbulent one hundred years in Chinese history. For the same reasoning, the argument for China’s grand strategy as a ‘long game’ also has made the same mistake that can be detected by applying the logic of the dissipative structure: Looking from the root node, the decision-making tree offers infinite possibilities; looking from the terminal node in retrospect (namely, with hindsight), an exclusive and seemingly deterministic linear pathway can often be identified (Doshi, 2021; Xia, 2022). Suppose we apply the ‘long game’ logic in Chinese strategic competition. In that case, we must also accept the Chinese side’s accusation that the U.S. developed a systemic strategy when the Wangxia Treaty was signed in 1844 to dominate China. Indeed 1980, as Deng Xiaoping was giving the green light to the SEZs (special economic zones), his arch-rival Chen Yun reminded his colleagues of the spheres of influence created by Western imperialist powers in China. In 1992, when Deng tried to resuscitate China’s reform after the 1989 Massacre, Chen nagged top leaders to re-study Lenin’s arguments on imperialism, its infiltration, and the peaceful evolution attempted in socialist countries (Weng, 2019, pp. 43-45). We can also go to the durée longue of history to identify the Western impulse to colonize the Chinese civilization, as Xi Jinping referred to the Treaty of Versailles to remind Trump of national humiliation to impugn the trade war as a new bullying gesture (Bolton, 2020, pp. 301-302). Such kind of thinking would lead us into a loop of a chicken-egg relationship. In Barry Murdaco (2016)’s words, U.S. punitive trade wars with China often lead to ‘systematic communicative distortions’ that serve merely a strategic and manipulative purpose without valid truth-claiming or value judgment based upon facts.

Granted the hegemonic position of the U.S. during the past one hundred years, plus the unipolar moment (or ‘hyper-power’) in the decade after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the U.S. has been the stronger player to initiate, although not entirely for domestic interest but often due to global structural reasons since the U.S. has been the global hegemon. Under the dominant paradigm of neoliberalism (the so-called Washington Consensus), Bill Clinton attempted to ensnare China into global capitalism with a ‘constructive engagement policy.’ Under George W. Bush, the Blue Team, dominated by many neo-cons, designated China as a ‘strategic competitor’ in contrast to Clinton’s ‘strategic partner.’ Although the collision of China’s fighter jet with an American reconnaissance airplane over the South China Sea in 2001 brought the two countries to the brink of military confrontation, the September 11th attack immediately distracted them from mutually vilifying each other. It brought them into the same global anti-terrorism campaign. From the Beijing Olympics to the 2008 Financial Crisis, the marriage of convenience was further consolidated, and the G-2 collaboration (Chimerica or AmeriChina) reached its heyday (Ferguson, 2008; Gao, 2013).

However, the fundamental incompatibility between the Chinese Communist system and the U.S.-dominated global order became conspicuous in the 21st century, especially in the second decade, due to the following reasons: First, the Marxist-Leninist ideology and the communist nature of the regime have not been abandoned by the Chinese ruling elite; as they need resources for their legitimacy, Communism plus Nationalism (or Marx plus Qin Shi Huang) could still be convenient and useful. Second, China has not changed its policy dramatically regarding Taiwan (the national goal of reunification) or the East and South China Sea (Diaoyu/Senkaku Island and the Nine-Dash-Line claims); what has changed is that China has acquired more and more capabilities to pursue its claims. Third, the changing balance of power has made no major country feel secure. When the three blocs of the U.S., EU, and Japan were disturbed by the rising China, Russia, the biggest loser in the race of globalization, wanted to spoil the party for all four central power poles and alienate them from each other through information warfare, interference into national elections, and other conspiracies (for example, selling Ukraine-made missiles under the USSR to North Korea, etc.) (Broad & Sanger, 2017; Miller, 2017; Reevell, 2017). Russia would like to goad China to clash with the West, in which, for example, Armageddon over the Korean peninsula alone could fatally weaken the top three most potent economies simultaneously.

However, Xi Jinping and his advisors did not view things this way; instead, they believed that the U.S. has been on the course of permanent decline; the Sino-Russian coalition could offer a bedrock for China’s ideological and regime security in the face of Western subversion. The 2008 financial crisis broke out from the center of Wall Street, and the black Barack Obama was elected into the White House, further convincing the ethnocentric Chinese elite that the U.S. was doomed. Under these circumstances, in January 2011, Chinese President Hu Jintao proposed to the U.S. a cooperative partnership based upon mutual respect and a ‘win-win game.’ Next year, Xi Jinping phrased it as ‘the new-type relationship between great powers.’ In 2015, Xi Jinping reassured Obama that China would not ‘militarize’ the artificial islands China had built in the South China Sea. The action from China has been otherwise: newly built islands have been used as bases for radar, airports, missiles, etc. China’s ‘win-win’ solution, as quoted by Attorney General William Barr in 2020, was ‘boardroom banter’ and, from a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report, ‘that win-win in China means China wins twice.’ (DOJ, 2023) Understandably, under the Obama administration, the U.S. rejected the idea of a ‘new-type relationship of great powers’ and pushed back by introducing the ‘Pivot to Asia’ policy in 2011 to concentrate American resources in Asia to confront China.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, drawing inspiration from the successful transatlantic system, proposed a transpacific system bolstered by linking with the former to achieve the strategic goal of the U.S.: ‘The 21st century will be America’s Pacific century.’ The concrete content includes ‘advancing democracy and human rights,’ creating ‘a rules-based order, one that is open, free, transparent, and fair;’ urging political reform in China, etc. She argued: ‘Openness, freedom, transparency, and fairness have meaning far beyond the business realm. Just as the United States advocates for them in an economic context, we also advocate for them in political and social contexts. We support not only open economies but open societies. And as we engage more deeply with nations with whom we disagree on issues like democracy and human rights, we will persist in urging them to reform.’ (Clinton, 2011a & b)

These words, of course, were jarring to the ears of Chinese leaders. They caused their hedging in the 2016 presidential race between Clinton and Trump. Although they would love to see the U.S. presidential election fall into chaos, their bet was more on the transactional businessman Donald Trump, who could be easily accessible for deal-making considering his (and his family’s) vast business interest in China. To their surprise, Trump started the trade war against China for several reasons:

Trumpism is a troika of nationalism, populism, and authoritarianism with an intense cult of personality. As we can easily imagine, two porcupines would have difficulty hugging each other, and policy and personality clashes would inevitably occur between the Trump and Xi Jinping administrations (Gingrich, 2019). These two leaders had scapegoated globalization/liberalization for the misery of losers in their countries and mobilized their anger and hatred to fuel their political machines. As Bolton revealed in his memoir, China was viewed by the U.S. and Russia as the common enemy (Bolton, 2020, pp. 68-171). Part of Trump’s grand strategy was to ally with Russia against China. The persistent deteriorating environment for American business, including intellectual property rights violations, forced transfer of technology, and discrimination against foreign companies, aggravated China hawks under the Trump administration (Hung, 2013, 2022, & 2023). Peter Navarro (2011), senior advisor on economy, made his fame by charging China for causing the death of the U.S. by a thousand cuts; Bolton accused China of gaming the free trade system and robbing the U.S. of ‘incalculable capital and commerce over decades;’ for Bolton, the issue was not merely about trade, but ‘a conflict of systems’ (Bolton, 2020, p. 67 & p. 297). Unlike under the previous administrations of almost half a century, this time, the business was not united to lobby the American government on behalf of China. The two countries’ ideological and systemic conflicts made strategic trust impossible. While Trump’s trade war hurt China’s economy significantly, China aimed to mobilize its resources to sway U.S. midterm elections in 2018. Although Trump encouraged China to interfere in American elections if it helped him (Bolton, 2020, p. 301), China would inadvertently do otherwise. The breakout of COVID-19, ‘the China virus’ in the eyes of Trump, upended Trump’s presidency and doomed his hope for reelection. In his desperate fight for political survival, Trump became obsessed with targeting China. This increasing hostility to China was also correlated with the drastic public opinion change over China. Americans overall turned hostile to China in 2020. Joe Biden, the 2020 presidential election winner, could not stem, nor reverse, the trend. Understandably, the Democrats and Republicans entered a competitive race to prove who is harsher toward China. On this point, Biden is believed by many to be following Trump’s policy without Trump. As Miles Maochun Yu put it, ‘a revolutionary change’ has happened to the American China policy, which has been on the wrong course since Nixon (VOA, 2023).

Standing in 2023, we can see the following facts:

Since 2020, according to the Pew Research Center, across advanced economies, unfavorable opinion about China reached historic highs (ranging from 62% in Italy to 86% in Japan), and the trend did not subside. Specifically in the U.S., in 2020, the negative attitude accounted for 73%, ticking up to 76% in 2022 and 83% in 2023. The latest 2023 survey found, ‘Around four-in-ten Americans also now describe China as an enemy of the United States, rather than as a competitor or a partner.’ (Pew Research Report, 2023; Silver et al., 2023; Silver et al., 2020; Connaughton, 2022). President Biden has been a vocal chief critic of China’s policy and behavior, as well as Xi himself. In 2021, Biden said twice that he did not see ‘a democratic bone’ in Xi; in 2023, he mentioned Xi no less than two times as a ‘dictator.’ In responding to China’s protest of his ‘open political provocation,’ Biden insisted that he was telling facts. After being in the White House, Biden has sponsored the Summit of Democracy two times and in the third one plans to call on American democratic allies to win the century battle between democracy and autocracy. In a Chinese idiom, for the Chinese leadership, Biden is like ‘a soft cotton ball with a needle within’ (棉里藏针). Republicans have a higher percentage of hostility toward China than Democrats. As a party that is trying to win back the White House in 2024, its leaders have been hammering Biden for his ‘soft’ policy toward China. Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) of the Select Committee on the CCP in the U.S. Congress, a ‘steadfast China hawk,’ viewed the strategic competition against China as an ‘existential struggle’ and ‘a whole-of-society competition’ (Feng, 2023). Some fanatical Republican politicians or commentators have accused President Biden of being a ‘China-first’ president (Trump in 2023), ‘soft on China,’ and having a moral weakness worse than Trump (Nikki Haley in 2023). Florida Congressmember Diaz-Balart claimed, ‘Biden administration is doing things that only benefit the Communist China.’ (Fox Business, 2023) The Fox News fixture Gordon Chang has attacked Biden as being ‘outdated,’ ‘unprepared,’ ‘feeble,’ and ‘xenophobic’ to ‘weaken,’ ‘marginalize,’ and ‘undermine’ the U.S. and its allies’ interest. He even used the word ‘treason.’ The following two tweets symbolize Gordon Chang: ‘#JoeBiden has everything backwards. When #China’s regime is hostile toward #America, he rewards it. No wonder the #CCP is now on a belligerent bender.’ ‘#China is ‘managing’ #JoeBiden, ordering him around. This will almost certainly end in the war when #XiJinping goes one step too far.’ (June 27, 2023) He said in a recent interview China sees the US as ‘another vassal coming to the grand celestial court to acknowledge its subordination.’ Sadly, Gordon Chang, who catapulted himself into fame by publishing The Coming Collapse of China (2001), is now cashing in on his celebrity status to prophesy the coming collapse of America.

To sum up, on the one hand, we can see an apparent hardening of U.S. China policy toward a hawkish and confrontational direction; on the other hand, the so-called bipartisan consensus is plagued by toxic partisan bickering and slandering. On July 20, 2023, the U.S. House Select Committee on CCP held a hearing on the Biden Administration’s policy on China. Chairman Gallagher claimed not to ‘score partisan points’ and to ‘sincerely believe that we are all on the same side.’ Still, his accusation of ‘Zombie engagement’ and other Republican members’ urge for a complete decoupling with China is incompatible with the ‘partial disengagement’ and ‘de-risking’ from the Biden Administration (Select Committee, 2023). Traditionally, U.S. politicians followed the protocol, ‘Politics stops at the water’s edge.’ Nowadays, especially after Trumpism permeated and captured the GOP, U.S. national interest has been instrumentalized for narrow-minded, selfish individual or group interest. This does not mean the Biden administration faces no objection from the liberal side. As the U.S. has been ratcheting up its China policy toward strategic or partial decoupling, the two-volume set of The China Questions sponsored by the Harvard Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies diverted from mainstream development. The editors noticed that among eighty-two contributors, most (more than fifty) ‘think primarily of the two countries as competitors.’ Still, none of them contends that ‘China is both a competitor and a threat, and that threat cannot be mitigated.’ The editors admitted that their consensus differs from ‘an increasingly public view.’ (Rudolph and Szonyi, 2018; Carrai et al, 2022, pp. 13-14). For another example, Ryan Hass (2021), the director of China of the National Security Council under the Obama administration, proposed the concept of ‘competitive interdependence’ for U.S. China policy and argued, ‘neither country can achieve its goals in an outright hostile relationship. Neither country is capable of imposing its will on the other at an acceptable cost or risk. Given the dense web of interdependence that binds the people of both countries together, it is difficult to envision a scenario whereby one country succeeds while the other fails. They both likely will rise or fall in tandem.’ (p. 41) This argument bordering on moral equivalency in juxtaposing the U.S. with China does not rhyme well with Biden’s call for a final battle between democracy and autocracy. Confronting attacks from both left and right, this is the danger lying beneath the façade of a U.S. policy consensus on China under the Biden administration.

III. What Made China Contempt of the U.S.?

When we see a new speaker in Congress with the surname McCarthy who designated a Wisconsinite as the chair for the House Select Committee on the CCP, their sensational rhetoric on Communist Red China inclines this author to ask: Are we entering McCarthyism II? Two Congressional members, Judy Chu (CA-28), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), a CAPAC member and the ranking member of the Select Committee, were concerned about that: ‘Our communities have seen through our own country’s history what can happen when unchecked rhetoric fans the flames of prejudice.’ They listed some examples that competition against an Asian country (China or Japan) ‘can bring out the worst in us.’ (Chu & Krishnamoorthi, 2023) Regrettably, they did not mention the worst of the worst: red-baiting, witch-hunting, and persecution under McCarthyism, which drove the Caltech professor Qian Xuesen back to China and made the atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, satellite, and rocket programs possible for an American enemy country. Considering what has been going on in the U.S. for the past six years, especially from the Jan. 6th Riots to the revelation of a Chinese spy base in Cuba since 2019 and a military base in plan, it has become increasingly probable that a McCarthyism II may accompany the ongoing Cold War II.

The late psychologist Elisabeth Young-Bruehl (1996, pp. 250-252) built a theory of character types for individual character and social character. She proposed four ideal types: Obsessional character, hysterical character, narcissistic character, and mixed type/merger. As Young-Bruehl (1996, p. 340) had warned of the double fallacies of ‘psychologizing society’ and ‘sociologizing individual,’ basically, we can categorize the dominant social character of Nazi Germany and Putin’s Russia as ‘obsessional,’ that of the U.S. as ‘hysterical,’ and that of China as ‘narcissistic.’ Hofstadter (2008 [1952]) also pointed out that the danger for U.S. politics is a tendency to fall into paranoid style. For example, as the No. 1 economy with the most powerful military in the world, for the past three decades (1989-2022), the U.S. spending on the military has kept increasing thanks to an expanding economy. The most impressive data is that the growth rate of military expenditure has been faster than the GDP growth rate, with an average of 2.45%, except at three junctures (after the end of the Cold War, the 2008 Financial Crisis, and the 2020 pandemic recession). Although the U.S. has developed the most formidable military machine—a ‘warfare state’—in human history, the Heritage Foundation (2023), in its annual report on U.S. military power inaugurated in 2014, gave a ‘marginal’ score (from ‘very weak,’ ‘weak,’ ‘marginal,’ to ‘strong’ and ‘very strong’) in all years from 2015 to 2022, and a ‘weak’ score in 2023. As Michael Beckley (2021) said, ‘The United States has spent $19 trillion on its military since the end of the Cold War. That is $16 trillion more than China spent and nearly as much as the rest of the world combined spent during the same period. Yet many experts think that the United States is about to lose a devastating war.’ Taking China’s excessive narcissism into account, we can confidently say that the probability for China to launch a direct and massive military attack upon Taiwan has declined after the Obama/Ma Ying-jeou administrations. Despite Xi’s much stronger desire and ambition to fancy Taiwan, Xi’s ability and the geopolitical environment have been working against his wishes. China has exploited American paranoia with a tendency to play the stratagem of empty fortress. Hypes from China often have been serving the purpose of harassing, agitating, and exhausting U.S. power to accelerate the imperial overstretch and ultimately a self-inflicted wound by the mighty U.S. Here we can notice a conspicuous methodological flaw in Pillsbury (2016, p. 2 & Chapter 4)’s ‘One-Hundred Year Marathon’: He was interviewing the ‘former spies’ and defectors as his source. We have reason to doubt to what extent ‘the former’ can be verified because either reading Sun Tzu’s Art of War (1994) on ‘Employing Spies’ or 36 Stratagems on ‘Using Adversary’s Spies’ (Braham, 1995), we have to be careful about how double agents are used to sow discord and spread falsehoods in enemy country. Understandably, fear and paranoia abound in thinking about China, alerting Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andreas Kluth (2023) to warn his country: ‘It’s Time for a Pause in US Hysteria About China.’ This is also made possible by the military-industrial complex and the oligarchs within the U.S., which direct our attention inward to the U.S.

Graph 2: U.S. Military Spending/Defense Budget and Its Percentage of GDP, 1960-2023