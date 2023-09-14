U.S.-China Relations According to Tsinghua Professor Da Wei

Your institute has recently conducted a survey on Chinese people’s international outlook. How do the survey results reflect China’s international position today?

We conducted this survey in late 2022 and published the findings this year. We intend to conduct this survey annually in the upcoming years to monitor potential shifts in the international outlook of the Chinese populace. Furthermore, this survey was designed to encompass the entire Chinese society. We were making sure survey sampling adhered to the demographic profile of the Chinese population. It’s worth noting that ordinary Chinese people’s perspectives often diverge from those of intellectuals or elites within China.

Despite these distinctions, the results clearly indicate a strong confidence among ordinary Chinese people regarding their country. A considerable majority expressed that China is notably secure, even safer than it was five years ago, and this sense of security is anticipated to improve further in the next five years. As for China’s international standing, the majority believes that China holds a prominent position on the global stage. When asking to give a score for the influence of some courtiers, 53.4% gave China the highest score of 5, and 32.7% gave a 4, while 52.1% give the U.S. a 5, and 27.7% a 4. Other interesting findings include that the majority of those being polled (68%) believe that globalization is in China’s interest, most participants support international scientific cooperation(92.2%), economic opening-up(91.7%), more foreigners working and studying in China (84%), and more Chinese students going to Western countries (75.6%).

Do you think the survey reflects the popular support for China’s foreign policy in the past 10 years? How do you explain the sharp gap between how people in developed nations see China and how Chinese people see where China is internationally?

Remarkably, there is a robust endorsement of China’s foreign policy, with many expressing a desire for China to adopt an even more proactive approach. This sentiment contrasts with external criticisms, particularly from the West, which often labels China’s foreign policy as being too assertive. The divergence between how the developed world views China and how the Chinese people perceive the outside world is an important reason for conducting this survey. We try to understand this gap.

Indeed, in the U.S., numerous polls have revealed a prevalent negative sentiment toward China among ordinary Americans, with over 80% harboring such views. Thus, we were naturally curious about the Chinese perspective of the U.S. and Western countries. Based on our findings, China’s view of the U.S. ranks as the most negative among the countries and regions in question, with almost 60% holding unfavorable opinions.

Evidently, there exists a shared negative perception of each other in both nations. This highlights the pressing need to delve into the reasons behind these negative perceptions, potentially rooted in mutual misperceptions. The stark disparity in these perceptions undoubtedly mirrors the strained official relationship between the two countries. As official governmental relations remain strained, it inevitably shapes ordinary citizens’ perceptions, and these misperceptions need to be addressed and mitigated.

A few days ago, President Biden said during a fundraiser in Utah that China is a “ticking time bomb”. He refers to what is believed in the West that China is going through a rough time in its economic sector. Do you think China’s economic difficulties are exaggerated by the China watchers in the West?

I don’t have an economics background. But my view on this is that firstly, I see what Biden said as campaign rhetoric. He seemed to exaggerate the challenges China faces, likely due to campaign and political considerations. However, I don’t believe this fully reflects reality.

Based on my conversations with various China experts in the U.S., most of them don’t conclude that China has necessarily peaked economically. Rather, they believe it’s premature to make such a declaration. Drawing a definitive conclusion might take years.

A comparable viewpoint in China is the concept of “dongsheng xijiang” (东升西降), signifying the East’s rise and the West’s decline. I similarly believe it’s too early to ascertain. I cannot pass judgment on whether the West is declining or the East is in ascendance. It will take a lot of years to reach a more informed conclusion.

While these discussions center on the long-term, in the short term, I do acknowledge China is grappling with certain economic challenges. It’s evident when examining statistics from the Chinese government. The numbers are not particularly favorable. The Chinese government is actively working to enhance economic performance. While the effectiveness of their efforts remains uncertain, it’s apparent that China is contending with immediate or medium-term hurdles. China is a country with a population of 1.4 billion, most of them are at a medium or low income level. This means it’s a country with great potential. Any prediction that denies its long-term growth needs to be very cautious.

If there are glitches in China’s economy, is it more caused by sanctions imposed on China by the U.S.-led West or by China’s own domestic dynamics and structural deficiencies?

Given China’s immense economic size, U.S. sanctions can impact specific companies or industries, but I doubt they possess the capacity to significantly hamper the overall Chinese economic performance. The sanctions and restriction may or may not prevent China’s high-tech development in some areas, but the key issue here is, China’s economic development is not equal to high-tech development. There is vast economic terrain that China can develop itself. The primary goal of Chinese government is not to prevail over the US in high-tech competition or become the dominant power to replace the US, but to lead the country out the danger of “middle-income trap” and develop the nation into a more well-off one. Not all countries can produce chips or be good at AI, but that won’t prevent those countries from being prosperous and strong. China’s development is more related to China’s own economic policies rather than Western sanctions and restriction. China possesses its own set of structural issues. We need to reconsider some policies and further stimulate China’s economic performance. Solving our economic issues hinges on self-reform and our own efforts.

President Biden signed an executive order on August 9th to restrict certain American investment in high-tech sectors in China. If we consider other similar policies, do you think this will leave China in a place that is growing isolated technologically from the West?

I believe that the chip and high-tech restrictions imposed by the U.S. have indeed been detrimental to China’s technological advancement.

In the area of high-tech, if the present trajectory continues, it’s plausible that parallel standards, technological ecosystems, and environments may emerge. These technologies could end up being incompatible with each other—a trend that the U.S. might want to see.

However, whether this results in China becoming technologically isolated or prompts a surge in our own innovation remains uncertain. Notably, this situation has already initiated substantial efforts within China to drive self innovation. Working in a university, I’ve observed Chinese universities and research institutes intensively engage in tackling the technological challenges presented by the West.

What are the possible scenarios for China facing the US’s high-tech restrictions?

The possible outcomes for China are varied. Ideally, China would maintain strong connections with Western nations wherever possible, fostering collaborative technological development while also facing a limited degree of isolation. This scenario would be the most favorable for China.

On the other hand, if China were to become quite isolated and reliant only on internal resources, I still aspire to see our scientists, engineers and companies overcome obstacles and develop advanced technologies in some select key areas and on the basis of market economy. This will support China’s own high-tech industries and deter the U.S. from further suffocating China’s development space.

The least desirable outcome would be if China struggles to make significant breakthroughs in numerous fields, leading to technological regression and impairing long-term economic potential. It’s imperative to recognize that scientific research and technological advancement in today’s world are deeply interdependent. Singular nations are unlikely to achieve comprehensive progress in every sphere solely on their own. China needs to concentrate its resources and effort on the key areas that are plausible based on rules of sci-tech innovation and market economy.

My hope lies in the best or second-best scenario. The possibilities are manifold, but what truly matters is the competence of Chinese scientists, engineering firms, research institutes, universities, and their collective success.

America’s three major chip CEOs recently went to Washington DC and met with the Biden officials, urging them to restrain from rolling out further restrictions on China. The chip CEOs argued that the China market could provide a big chunk of the revenue for them to further invest in chip research and development. To what extent do you think the chip companies’ pressure on the US government can change the course of the chip war between the two countries?

This is a very difficult question. It’s essentially a negotiation inside U.S. domestic politics. However, I believe your question touches upon an important aspect. The effort towards decoupling is potentially detrimental to both China and the U.S., including American companies.

Consequently, such restrictions not only affect China’s interests but also have a direct negative impact on the U.S. This, in turn, triggers internal negotiations within the U.S. We’re not envisaging a scenario where China resides on Mars and the U.S. on Venus. Both countries coexist on Earth. The decoupling, or de-risking as per the newly adopted term on the U.S. side, will not translate into absolute isolation. Rather, I think the situation is quite complicated.

Historically, the US-China interaction since 1949 could be divided into two periods. The first 30 years (1949-1979) saw confrontation and separation. The second 30 years (1979-2009) witnessed co-prosperity and peace. What do you think the next 30 years will look like (from 2009 to 2039)?

I am not sure if the third phrase will be limited to 30 years or so. As we know, the Cold War lasted more than 40 years. But I very much agree that we are entering a relatively prolonged phase. The duration is uncertain; it could last until 2039, 2049, or perhaps 2059—only time will tell. We are in a new phase of China-US relations, distinct from the period spanning from 1979 to 2009.

The question here lies in defining this new era. This aligns with your question: How do we characterize this third 30-year span? The US refers to it as “strategic competition.” On the contrary, China consistently asserts that it rejects the use of the term “strategic competition” to define bilateral relations. However, I don’t possess an answer to how China defines this relationship, as the Chinese side has yet to provide a clear stance. I’m personally dissatisfied with the US-coined term “strategic competition.” In truth, this is not a competition.

My American friends often ask me why we can’t approach it as a competition akin to the Olympic Games, as competition is generally seen as beneficial. I respond by highlighting the difference: Can we envisage one athlete preventing another from purchasing a pair of running shoes in the Olympic Games? That scenario is implausible. It’s not mere competition.

Some scholars, including some in the U.S., suggest that the U.S. government is containing China. I’m rather hesitant to employ the term “containment,” which harks back to the Cold War era. Occasionally, we hear assertions that the U.S. is trying to curb China’s progress, suppress it, or even strangle it. However, these terms might also be overly negative or intense.

Currently, we lack precise terminology to define the upcoming phase, or perhaps I should say the next chapter of the third 30 years. The picture isn’t clear. Nonetheless, it’s undoubtedly a period characterized by negativity, surpassing the boundaries of competition. Although I lack a definitive answer, I can affirm that the situation is more negative than mere competition.

If it were truly a competition, it wouldn’t resemble the competition between companies or athletes. Rather, the current trajectory points towards a competition where one side prevails while the other loses. It’s not a scenario where both sides can emerge as winners. Thus, this phase doesn’t promise a pleasant journey.

What are the meaningful guardrails that can be erected to prevent the bilateral difficulties from veering into an armed conflict?

Before delving into negotiations about guardrails or guiding principles, it’s crucial that both sides align on the fundamental definition and nature of this evolving relationship. Drawing a comparison, in a scenario involving two individuals, if one harbors an intent to harm the other, saying, “I want to hurt you, but we need some safety precautions in case we fall off a cliff,” it’s unlikely that the weaker side will agree to such safeguards with the stronger counterpart.

So to build this guardrail, we must first get a consensus about the primary intention. An American colleague told me, “In the context of this major power competition, neither side has to win, but neither side can afford to lose.” I agree with him and believe this characterizes the nature of our competition. Consequently, both sides must work to ensure their key interests remain intact in this competition, facilitating coexistence. Subsequently, we can think about the guardrails.

As for guardrails, they represent the comparatively more manageable aspect. However, we need more than that. Establishing a regular mechanism and a dialogue platform between government officials is crucial. This should persist regardless of the state of bilateral relations. Furthermore, there’s a need for more military confidence building measures (CBMs) and measures for crisis prevention and management, particularly in the aerial and maritime domains.

Moreover, we should establish working groups to discuss economic and technological matters. This would involve refraining from initiating new policies that create a sense of unpredictability within the business community. This is comparable to “small yard and high fence.” To me, the size of the yard is of secondary concern. My primary concern centers around the stability of the fence as it is essential to conduct regular business between two countries.