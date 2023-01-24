TRANSLATION: The Two Courses of Action for U.S.-China Competition

English

“Do we want China to fail?” As Western policymakers and commentators read over a report of this year’s economic forecast at a conference in New York, one asked why a sharp fall in China’s economic growth was listed as a major risk for 2023. “Isn’t that what we want?”

After all, U.S. President Joe Biden has declared on various occasions that he is willing to go to war with China to defend Taiwan. The European Union has likewise described China as a “systemic competitor.” The United Kingdom is amidst a debate on whether to classify China as a “threat.” And Japan has already taken action (against China). But the reality is far more complex. While the West does not want to see its strategic rival grow in strength, a recession in China—already the largest trading partner for 140 nations—would inevitably lead to a catastrophe in the global economy. “The way for Western policymakers to resolve the debate is to ask a different sort of question,” writes New York Times columnist Gideon Rachman. “Not: do we want China to succeed or fail? But: how do we manage the continuing rise of China?”

While the strategic competition between China and the U.S. encompasses multiple dimensions (e.g., ideology, geopolitics, etc.), it is fundamentally a competition of economic interests. The U.S. prefers if China’s economic growth—as soon as the nation becomes a low-end manufacturing base for Wall Street and Western investors to reap the benefits of—stagnates. However, while most “pseudo-industrialized” developing countries stalled at a certain point after industrialization (thereby entering into the “middle-income trap”), China’s growth did not stagnate upon achieving industrialization. Instead, the nation has unacceptably overstepped into the sphere that the U.S. thought belonged only to itself.

During negotiations on China’s accession to the WTO, the U.S.—because of its successful suppression of Europe and Japan, as well as the peaceful dissolution of the Soviet Union and China’s “hiding of strength and biding of time”—wanted to help transform China into a manufacturing base of primary products in exchange for the nation’s complete obedience to the U.S. leadership (similar to that of Japan). The U.S. also wanted to take advantage of China’s economic reform and influence Chinese public opinions.

Later, the U.S. realized that it had miscalculated: economic development did not facilitate the spread of Western democratic thinking in the Chinese society. As China’s share of the U.S. economy exceeded Japan’s share in the past, its military power (five-generation aircraft, aircraft carriers and cruisers, hypersonic anti-ship missiles, etc.), growth momentum and manufacturing volume (already more than the G-7 combined) are far more beyond what Japan could match back then. From the U.S. perspective, China’s independent foreign policies and development strategies are more similar to those of the Soviet Union than of Japan.

“Containing the rise of China” has become a political goal for the West. “Arrogance” aside, debates about China demonstrate that Western governments remain uncertain about how to approach China. Generally speaking, two models of world order are wrestling in the minds of Western policymakers: an old model based on globalization, and a new model based on great power competition.

The old model emphasizes economic development and what the Chinese call “win-win cooperation”; the Belt and Road Initiative is representative of this, with the belief that economic stability and trade growth are beneficial for all countries in the world. This model also encourages the continuation of past approaches to international cooperation on key issues such as climate change. But the U.S. believes that China’s state capitalism constitutes an unfair competition that the West has no chance of winning.

The new model argues that a wealthier China—with enhanced defense technology and military power—is a more threatening nation. The new model believes that global peace and prosperity will be threatened unless China itself changes course or has its ambitions curbed from the outside. The Russian-Ukrainian war and Sino-Russian cooperation reinforce the perspective that the world is now best viewed through the lens of great power competition.

The two models, both involving economic interest, represent the difference between the liberal worldview and the statist one. A China that fails could be a potential threat to the stability of the Western world, and so could a successful China.

For China, the best path forward is to engage in peaceful negotiations with the U.S. after the nation further increases its power. Despite the repeated encroachment by the U.S., China has not shown any initiative to break the current world order, as was confirmed at the U.S.-China summit in Bali. However, China might not have the leisure to wait for the right moment to engage in negotiations with the U.S. It is the case that the U.S., alongside its allies, has already begun to contain China through comprehensive strategic competition, and China’s trust in the U.S. is slowly depleting as a result.

However, unlike Russia, China’s national power is stronger, and its legal right to its core strategic claim (Taiwan) is far more legitimate than that of Russia over eastern Ukraine; China is also more skeptical of U.S. intentions than Russia due to years of being under its containment. As such, China holds the confidence to address the challenge of the century.