/

TRANSLATION: The Two Courses of Action for U.S.-China Competition

Start Reading
by

The following is a translation of Zhu Ming’s short—but insightful—commentary on Lianhe Zaobao(Zaobao Sunday), the largest Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper. Zhu, an expert on global affairs based in China, is the Vice President of the Chengdu Institute of World Affairs, a research fellow at the Charhar Institute, a visiting professor at the Tibetan University for Nationalities, and a former foreign correspondent for China Daily.

The article exemplifies the mainstream perspective in China on the root cause of U.S.-China competition. To Zhu, the U.S. wants to maintain its hegemony over the rest of the world. In his perspective, the United States has not tolerated any challenges in the past—e.g., the rise of Japan and Europe—and likewise will not tolerate the rise of China. However, to him, China represents the righteous direction of global development and is better prepared to respond to American containment. As a result, Zhu believes China will be the eventual winner of the epic rivalry.

Note that Zhu fails to address challenges in China’s domestic politics, and his employment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)—as an example of China leading a new globalization wave—is exaggerated. Zhu also assumes that the U.S. cannot successfully contain the rise of China and that China will emerge from the competition as a winner.

You might be interested in