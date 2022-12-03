Hu Wei: In Memory of Senior Alumnus Jiang Zemin

Editor’s Note: Dr. Hu Wei is the author of “Possible Outcomes of the Russo-Ukrainian War and China’s Choice”, a commentary published by our website that attracted global attention. Dr. Hu wrote this essay on December 1, a day after his alumni Jiang Zemin passed away in Shanghai. As this essay ponders what Jiang Zemin meant for today’s China, it also forces us to dwell on China’s current trajectory and how it will be perceived and received by the rest of the world in the years to come.    

