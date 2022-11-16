Tune into this insightful discussion about the Implications of China’s Party Congress for US-China Relations hosted by Neysun Mahboubi, a Research Scholar of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania.
This Twitter spaces discussion was moderated by Neysun Mahboubi (@NeysunM). Guests included Yawei Liu (Carter Center), Rorry Daniels (Asia Society Policy Institute), Zongyuan Zoe Liu (Council on Foreign Relations), Martin Chorzempa (Peterson Institute for International Economics), and Paul Heer (Center for the National Interest). The conversation was recorded on November 3, 2022.