EVENT: The War in Ukraine: What it Means for China

Monday, September 19 from 10:00 am to 11:15 am ET
Hosted by: Atlanta China Research Center and Carter Center China-US Impression Website
Media Cooperation Agency: Dragon Eagle Satellite TV
Click here to register for the webinar
“The War in Ukraine: What it means for China”
Moderator:
Katherine Peavy, Editor, Export Compliance Manager Journal
Panelists:
Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China, The Carter Center, and Associate Director of the China Research Center
Dr. John Wagner Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies, Spelman College, and Associate of the China Research Center
Dr. Andy Wedeman, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University, and Associate of the China Research Center