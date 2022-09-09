EVENT: The War in Ukraine: What it Means for China

“The War in Ukraine: What it means for China”

Moderator:

Katherine Peavy, Editor, Export Compliance Manager Journal

Panelists:

Dr. Yawei Liu, Senior Advisor on China, The Carter Center, and Associate Director of the China Research Center

Dr. John Wagner Givens, Associate Professor of International Studies, Spelman College, and Associate of the China Research Center

Dr. Andy Wedeman, Professor of Political Science, Georgia State University, and Associate of the China Research Center