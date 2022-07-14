A Comment on the Henan Banking Scandal

English

I couldn’t sleep the whole night. I went back and forth from my bedroom to my study, and every time I entered my bedroom, I couldn’t help but write something, but every time I came to my study, I didn’t know what to write and, until dawn, anger kept welling up in my chest.

For years we have talked about the bottom line, and more and more about the bottom line. I am afraid that the bottom line that people have talked about throughout the ages is not as much as the bottom line that we on the Chinese left have talked about!

At first, we called for not breaking the bottom line of socialism! Later, we called for not breaking the bottom line of a civilized society! And [then] we referred to the bottom line of human society! Until recently, we called for not breaking the bottom line of an animal society following a few big men in Tangshan beating up a feeble woman! And now we have to call out the last bottom line of all bottom lines— that is, the governance of the state must not cross the bottom line of fascism!

But just yesterday morning, the city of Zhengzhou crossed the bottom line of fascism when countless brawny men in uniform (the purpose of uniformed clothing is to avoid accidentally injuring one’s own people in a mass siege) surrounded and beat thousands of depositors who wanted to withdraw their money from their bank accounts. One video clipping shows seven or eight brawny men picking up a thin man and beating him brutally. The reason these depositors were beaten was because they wanted to take their hard-earned money out of the bank. Maybe their families were waiting for the money to buy rice for the pot, or maybe their dying loved ones in hospital were waiting for the money to save their lives! But whatever they want to do with their money, these people shouldn’t be beaten to death for it.

Obviously, this not only breaks the bottom line of socialism and the bottom line of a civilized society, it has even broken the bottom line of fascism. German fascists did not do this to the German people, nor did Japanese fascists do this to the Japanese people. Although death camps were established by German fascists, they were the result of class and ethnic hatred. At that time, when the average German person’s income was only 37 marks, the average Jewish people’s income exceeded 70,000 marks. Such a huge disparity between the rich and the poor resulted in extremely cruel class confrontation and ethnic cleansing. But neither the German fascists nor the Japanese fascists have brutally beaten their own depositors on a large scale. And now Zhengzhou, Henan, China has done it! They crossed the fascist bottom line!

Many of the analyses of the bank frauds are insightful and shocking. The financial fraud by local banks in Henan is unprecedented. That people go to the bank to deposit money is based upon years of trust in the government. One could not have expected the collapse and the consequent loss of one’s hard-earned money. In recent years, there have been many cases of financial fraud, P2P schemes have collapsed all over the country, and countless elderly people’s hard-earned money has evaporated overnight, unjustly killing countless elderly people. Is this not a consequence of the upper-level government’s behavior? So far, the country’s judiciary has taken an evasive attitude towards these cases, and has instead acted as a protective umbrella for corrupt officials. This is unprecedented worldwide, and from any point of view the defrauding of thousands of people was the result of a government’s action (or inaction). Banks are supposed to be owned by the state, and the entire state administration, including the public prosecutor and the law, is involved. The financial fraud that occurred at the Henan banks is an escalated version of the government scamming people’s hard-earned money. The incident provides iron-clad evidence that the judicial system protects criminals. Needless to say, the bloody facts show that the bottom line of the fascist state has been crossed.