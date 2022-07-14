/

A Comment on the Henan Banking Scandal

Start Reading
by

Editor’s note: The following translation draws from a commentary circulating on WeChat allegedly authored by He Weifang (贺卫方), a legal intellectual and former professor at Peking University Law School. The editors cannot verify the authenticity of the commentary, but an online search has yielded numerous videos and reports of Professor He comparing China to a fascist state.

Although the author seems to refer to himself as being on the Chinese left, Professor He is on China’s right (adding to our skepticism about the authenticity of this commentary). Throughout his life, Professor He has advocated for the adoption of constitutional democracy in China, resulting in the frequent censorship of his personal blog and social media accounts. In this commentary, the author critiques the complicity of the Chinese judicial system in a banking scandal that has sparked national outrage and protest in Zhengzhou, Henan Province.

In the commentary’s comparison between China and fascist Germany, there are undertones of antisemitism in his ahistorical narrative of income inequality. The U.S.-China Perception Monitor reject antisemitism in all forms, and the commentary views do not represent those of the website or its affiliates.

You might be interested in