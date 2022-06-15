Reactions to Secretary Blinken’s Address on China Policy

On May 26, 2022, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech at George Washington University titled ‘The Administration’s Approach to the People’s Republic of China’. During the speech, Secretary Blinken explained how the United States and China offer distinct visions for the global community, and characterized China as ‘the most serious long-term challenge to the international order’.

Tune into this excellent discussion hosted by Neysun Mahboubi, a Research Scholar of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania, about what featured in Blinken’s speech, and how to make sense of the Biden administration’s strategy towards China.